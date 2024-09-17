UAE workplaces undergo transformation

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 2:00 PM

The UAE workplace is undergoing a profound transformation; driven by modern employee value proposition (EVP) elements such as purpose-driven roles, flexible work models, and enhanced work-life balance. It’s an evolution that is reshaping talent management and aligning them with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

This modern approach signposts a monumental shift in workplace operations and dynamics, setting a benchmark for the future of work, experts say.

“When it comes to social responsibility, we often consider how the organization cares for its external environment, customers, and community, and rightly so. However, we can also consider how the organization cares for its internal stakeholders, including employees, ensuring their health, happiness, and job satisfaction. Employees are part of the wider community, and prioritizing their welfare and taking care of them can create a ripple effect that extends into the community and contributes to broader ESG goals,” Marketa Simkova, partner, head of people, performance, and culture at KPMG Lower Gulf, told Khaleej Times.

In today’s corporate world, employees increasingly seek roles that offer much more than just a paycheque; they desire work that contributes positively to societal and environmental well-being, Simkova stressed. “In the UAE, this trend is evident as ESG implementation gains momentum through national initiatives and regulatory frameworks within the broader UAE Green Agenda 2030. Purpose, belonging, and well-being are key factors of a compelling EVP and are among the most important drivers of employee engagement and well-being,” she added.

KPMG’s recent report on the future of work in the UAE reveals that nearly half (47 per cent) of employees consider values and purpose as critical factors in their engagement and satisfaction at work. Integrating purpose into the workplace meets employees’ desire for meaningful work, which in turn drives organizational success. Companies can then attract and retain top talent, enhance job satisfaction, and bolster their reputation as responsible corporate citizens.

Marketa Simkova, partner, head of people, performance, and culture at KPMG Lower Gulf In addition to being purpose-driven, the UAE workforce increasingly values well-being and work-life balance. This is echoed by government initiatives such as the transition to a four-and-a-half-day working week and the rise of flexible work models, including remote and hybrid work. “These models not only support employee well-being by providing better work-life balance but also promote environmental sustainability in several ways. Moreover, reducing the need for daily commuting decreases carbon emissions and traffic congestion, and optimises energy required in maintaining large office spaces,” Simkova said. Flexible and hybrid work also helps in fostering inclusivity and addressing concerns over social equity. “The UAE stands as a model of tolerance and acceptance, committed to fostering diversity and inclusion in all aspects of society. By enabling employees to balance their work and personal lives more effectively, companies can create a more diverse and engaged workforce, aligned with the UAE’s broader goals of creating a harmonious and progressive work environment,” Simkova said. A poor work-life balance is a top reason for employees considering leaving their current jobs. This highlights the critical need for businesses to focus on mental health and supportive work environments, Simkova said. “Employee interests are not always reflected in corporate ESG strategies, and yet getting the employee experience right as a part of the S in ESG can be a perfect foundation for building other social improvements since happy employees will create more satisfied customers who will be part of a more comfortable community,” she added.

The future of work in the UAE is being shaped by integrating modern EVP elements with strong ESG principles. This shift is not just a trend but a strategy for companies aiming to thrive in a competitive and responsible business landscape. “As the UAE’s corporate landscape is at a pivotal moment, companies focusing on ESG can meet the demands of a new generation of employees who value purpose, flexibility, and well-being, which will position them as leaders in sustainable and responsible business practices,” Simkova said.