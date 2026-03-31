UAE women tech founders vie for accelerator boost

Women-led technology startups in the UAE are set to receive a fresh funding and mentorship push as Standard Chartered Foundation launched the eighth edition of its Women in Tech Accelerator, offering founders access to $150,000 in equity-free grants, investor-readiness training and global networks in support of the country’s innovation-driven growth strategy under the We the UAE 2031 vision.

The programme, delivered in partnership with Village Capital, a global impact investment firm, and C3, a UAE-based B Corp-certified social impact consultancy, targets early-stage women entrepreneurs building scalable technology solutions aligned with the UAE’s transition toward a knowledge-based economy.

Rola Abu Manneh, CEO for UAE, Middle East and Pakistan at Standard Chartered Bank, said expanding access to capital and expertise for women founders is essential to strengthening the country’s innovation ecosystem.

“The UAE’s economic agenda is centred on diversification, innovation and the continued development of a knowledge-based economy that creates sustainable opportunity,” she said. “Through this programme, we are enabling more women-led businesses to grow with confidence and deliver meaningful impact in the sectors shaping the UAE’s future.”

Since its launch in the UAE, the accelerator has supported 61 women-led startups, several of which have secured funding rounds, acquisitions and national recognition. In the 2025 cohort alone, 92 per cent of participants developed structured growth strategies, while 83 per cent reported measurable performance improvements.

Among standout alumni is biotech startup Biosapien, which raised $7 million in pre-Series A funding, and edtech platform Ostaz, which was acquired by Inspired Education Group. Five programme participants have also been included in the Ministry of Economy’s UAE Future 100 list of high-potential ventures.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to expand female participation in the technology sector as the UAE accelerates investment in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and advanced industries — key pillars of its long-term diversification strategy.

Nakami Walunywa, regional director for Africa and the Middle East at Village Capital, said structured mentorship and catalytic capital are helping women-led ventures translate innovation into measurable business growth.

“In 2025, women-led startups in the programme across Africa, the Middle East and Pakistan collectively generated more than $2 million in additional revenue,” she said. “In 2026, we are continuing to create the conditions for even more women-led startups to thrive.”

The UAE cohort will compete for $150,000 in equity-free funding at the programme’s Demo Day, part of a wider $600,000 global funding pool allocated this year across 12 markets.

Globally, the Women in Tech programme has supported more than 4,000 women entrepreneurs across 17 countries, reinforcing Standard Chartered Foundation’s focus on inclusive innovation across emerging markets.

Medea Nocentini, founder of C3 and Partner at Global Ventures, said the accelerator’s long-term impact extends beyond funding to strengthening founder networks and ecosystem collaboration.

“The founders we work with are not waiting for the world to make space for them; they are building it themselves,” she said. “What makes this programme special is the community it creates, bringing together entrepreneurs who grow together and carry that forward long after the programme ends.”

Village Capital has supported more than 2,100 startups in 70 countries, whose founders have collectively raised over $9.6 billion across sectors including economic mobility, environmental sustainability and access to essential services.

The latest UAE edition comes as the country continues to position itself as a regional hub for advanced technology entrepreneurship, with women-led ventures increasingly emerging as a key pillar of the national innovation ecosystem and future digital economy growth.