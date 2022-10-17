UAE, WHO sign $25 million cooperation agreement for Al Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem

The health agency thanked the United Arab Emirates for its powerful commitment to improving the delivery of quality health services in Palestine

Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 2:03 PM

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE signed a $25 million cooperation agreement in support of Al Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem.

This comes as a part of the UAE's efforts to support the medical and healthcare sectors in Palestine, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), as well as the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO).

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, said that the signing of this agreement reflected the UAE's consistent and historic commitment to the Palestinian people in meeting their humanitarian needs, especially in the health sector.

He also highlighted the notable efforts of WHO and the UNSCO in collaborating with the UAE to strengthen the capacities of Palestinian hospitals in providing healthcare to the Palestinian people.

It is expected that more than 130,000 people will benefit from the health services offered at the new Al Makassed Hospital.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated that health is not a luxury, but a human right, and it is central to development," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

"We thank the United Arab Emirates for its generous donation, leading role, and commitment to improving the delivery of quality health services for the Palestinian people."

Lynn Hastings, the United Nations Resident Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, also offered his gratitude towards the Government of the United Arab Emirates for its timely and generous support, which she said would help ensure the continuity of essential health services by Al Makassed Hospital, which is an important part of the East Jerusalem Hospital Network.

Dr Rik Peeperkorn, Head of the WHO's Office for West Bank and Gaza (oPt), said that the UAE's contributions would be critical in sustaining the immediate and critical delivery of essential healthcare services at the Al Makassed Hospital, including referral cases.

It will also improve the quality of the hospital's Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department and assist in the training of medical specialists for all of Palestine.

Dr Adnan Farhoud, Director-General of Al Makassed Hospital, thanked the UAE President for the humanitarian gesture and underscored the degree to which such support will transform the hospital's operations and services.

