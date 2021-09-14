UAE wants quick trade talks
The Gulf state, already a hub for global trade, this month announced plans to strengthen trade and economic ties with India, the UK, Turkey and South Korea, among others
The UAE will pursue an aggressive timetable to negotiate broad economic agreements with eight countries it wants to deepen trade ties with, hoping it can wrap up some of those talks within a year, its trade minister said on Tuesday.
The Gulf state, already a hub for global trade, this month announced plans to strengthen trade and economic ties with India, the United Kingdom, Turkey and South Korea, among others.
“We really do hope that ... at least the first ones are going to be concluded within six months to one year. So we are talking about a very aggressive, quick work and quick negotiations,” Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi said.
He did not identify any country.
The UAE would bilaterally pursue what Al Zeyoudi called comprehensive economic accords with the eight countries on trade, foreign direct investment and sectors like tourism.
The other countries the UAE has said it wants to deepen trade ties with are Ethiopia, Indonesia, Israel and Kenya.
The UAE’s push to bolster its status as the Middle East commercial hub comes after it was hit hard by the pandemic with its economy contracting last year, and as it faces increasing economic competition from Saudi Arabia.
Al Zeyoudi said the UAE was focused on strengthening its own economy and, without naming Saudi Arabia, was not paying attention to what others were doing in region, though added that economic competition between states was natural and healthy.
The renewed focus on the economy also follows a reset of its assertive foreign policy that has seen it take steps to mend strained ties with regional power Turkey and neighbour Qatar.
The UAE wants economic and trade relations with those countries, as well as regional power Iran, Al Zeyoudi said.
Al Zeyoudi, who is in the United States, also said he had discussed US tariffs on UAE aluminium and steel imports with US counterparts and that he hoped the matter would be “sorted.” — Reuters
-
Aviation
DAE announces early retirement of $488m of senior ...
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has announced that it had delivered... READ MORE
-
Business
Adex seeks to expand reach of Emirati exporters...
Adex said it is committed to promoting the local exports, as well as... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai IE promotes gold & jewellery sector in JCK ...
The Dubai Jewellery, Gemstones and Technology Exhibition, the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE tax authority offers 30% reduction on unpaid...
The FTA said the liberal move would boost the UAE’s global... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: 94% residents hopeful about future
About 90 per cent said they supported the gradual return of people to ... READ MORE
-
News
Look: Hatta camping season is back — and...
Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy two new glamping experiences on offer READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates introduces free hotel stay for transit...
Passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and other restricted... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid patients tell of quick recovery with...
It significantly contributes to reducing the number of... READ MORE
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
13 September 2021
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
13 September 2021
Government
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities on its terror list
13 September 2021
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway
13 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off
13 September 2021
News
KHDA: Students stuck abroad can continue remote learning after October 3
13 September 2021
News
UAE: Drug addict, who stabbed father 36 times, gets death sentence