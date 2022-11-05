UAE VAT law: Next 5 important changes business owners should know

By Pankaj S. Jain Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 3:04 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 3:13 PM

Last week, we discussed the top eight changes in the VAT laws that business owners should know about. Year 2023 will see many more changes in the tax laws and the tax procedures. Considering the significant impact on businesses, we discuss the next five important changes in depth.

1. 14-day time limit for tax credit notes and loss of input credit

A supplier is allowed to claim back, from the FTA, the excess output tax charged on a tax invoice in prescribed scenarios e.g. discounts, sales return, sales cancellation etc. The supplier needs to issue a tax credit note to the buyer/recipient and the buyer/recipient is obliged to reverse the proportionate input tax credit recovered on the original invoice.

Effective January 1, 2023, the supplier could claim back the output tax only if the tax credit note is issued within 14 days from the date when the prescribed scenario took place. Once the 14 days period is lapsed, VAT could become a cost in the value chain. The seller would lose the right to claim back excess output tax paid. The buyer would anyway be able to recover only such input credit as is proportionate to the net amount paid to the supplier.

Globally, the VAT laws often allow to issue credit notes without any VAT adjustment if the seller and buyer are not engaged in any exempt supplies.

2. Issuing tax invoices even if VAT is not charged

Since 2018, any person who receives an amount as VAT pursuant to any document issued by him was rightly obliged to pay the amount to the FTA even if it is not due. The provision has been updated to include that any person issuing a tax invoice in respect of an amount, must pay such amount to the FTA.

Due to ERP restrictions or accounting controls, companies often title their invoices as ‘tax invoices’ even if no VAT is charged on one or more items therein. The updated provision creates an ambiguity on the tax liability in such cases. A clarification from the FTA would help the business community.

3. Invoices for the import of goods

Last week, it was highlighted that the taxpayers will need to receive and retain invoices for any import of service on which reverse charge is applicable. The obligation to receive and retain invoices and import documents will equally apply for the import of goods.

It appears that some taxpayers do not verify the correctness of the import VAT payable under reverse charge that automatically appears in their VAT returns and recovers input credit of the complete amount without verification. The FTA wants a taxpayer to ensure that the credit is recovered only for the verified imports undertaken by the taxpayer.

4. Mandatory voluntary disclosure even if no additional tax payable

The tax procedures are also being amended effective 01/03/2023. Taxpayers would be required to submit a voluntary disclosure to correct an error or omission even if such error or omission does not result in any change in net tax due reported in the original VAT return.

This amendment could cover situations where a taxpayer omitted to report zero-rated supplies, exempt supplies or import of goods/services under reverse charge. Once a voluntary disclosure is submitted, penalties could also apply for the errors in the original VAT returns.

5. Reduction in the maximum amount of administrative penalties

Since 2018, the maximum amount of administrative penalties, e.g. for delay in payment of tax, was restricted to 300% of the tax amount. Effective 01/03/2023, the maximum amount of administrative penalties would be restricted to 200% of the tax amount. However, the minimum threshold of Dh500 for penalties would be removed thereby allowing the FTA to impose penalties less than Dh500 as well.

Concluding Remarks

We alerted in an earlier column about the 4Rs principles for effective tax management: (i) Ready to comply; (ii) React for advice; (iii) Reveal to optimise; and (iv) revolutionise to maximise. Business owners should take note of the upcoming VAT changes and proactively take corrective actions.

(Pankaj S. Jain is the managing director of AskPankaj Tax Advisors. For feedback and queries, you may write to info@AskPankaj.com. Views expressed are his own and do not reflect the newspaper’s policy.)