UAE, US join forces to build AI-powered drones in Abu Dhabi

In a landmark move that deepens US-UAE defence collaboration, America’s high-tech arms developer Anduril Industries and Abu Dhabi’s EDGE Group have announced a joint venture to design and produce AI-powered autonomous drones in the UAE.

The partnership marks a major step in advancing the Emirates’ domestic defence manufacturing capabilities and integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence into aerial warfare systems.

The two firms will jointly develop a new generation of combat-ready drones called Omen, to be produced at a 50,000-square-foot research and development centre in Abu Dhabi. The UAE is set to acquire the first 50 units, signalling strong government backing for home-grown advanced defence technologies.

The Omen drone, sleek and lightweight, combines the vertical take-off ability of a helicopter with the range and speed of an airplane, enabling deployment in complex terrain — from maritime patrols and border security to disaster relief. “This is about disrupting current maritime patrol and special mission aircraft — much bigger systems. That’s what we’re going after,” said Shane Arnott, Anduril’s senior vice-president.

Under the agreement, EDGE gains access to Anduril’s Lattice AI operating system, an advanced software platform that allows multiple autonomous aircraft to coordinate in real time using a 3D command-and-control network. The AI-driven architecture is designed to give militaries an unprecedented level of situational awareness and coordination, potentially reshaping future air combat strategies.

The Omen project is the first of several systems expected to emerge from the partnership, with EDGE investing nearly $200 million in the programme and Anduril committing $850 million in prior technology development. Production is expected to begin by 2028, with prototypes to be tested in the UAE next year.

The collaboration follows the new US-UAE defence partnership announced during President Donald Trump’s visit to Abu Dhabi in May, which aims to promote joint capability development between the two allies.

The UAE has steadily built its defence industry since launching EDGE in 2019, seeking to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and boost exports of advanced military technology.

For Anduril, founded by tech entrepreneur Palmer Luckey, the move signals growing confidence in the UAE’s defence ecosystem. For Abu Dhabi, it cements its position as a regional innovation hub for next-generation autonomous systems — where artificial intelligence and air power converge to define the future of warfare.