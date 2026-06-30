UAE-Ukraine CEPA enters into force, set to boost UAE GDP by Dh1.35 billion

The agreement will revitalise trade flows, unlock new avenues for investment, and foster collaboration across essential sectors, thereby benefiting both nations, says UAE Minister of Foreign Trade

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 30 Jun 2026, 12:04 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Ukraine will officially enter into force on July 1, signifying a significant advancement in the two nations’ economic ties.

The Cepa will eliminate or reduce tariffs on a wide range of goods and services, facilitating easier market access and broader global outreach.

Recommended For You

UAE petrol and diesel prices for July 2026 announced

UAE petrol and diesel prices for July 2026 announced

WhatsApp to replace phone number sharing with usernames for all users

WhatsApp to replace phone number sharing with usernames for all users

Iran rules out talks with US after Trump announces Doha meeting

Iran rules out talks with US after Trump announces Doha meeting

WhatsApp to replace phone number sharing with usernames for all users

WhatsApp to replace phone number sharing with usernames for all users

Meet 82-year-old Emirati who turned mango craving into 50-year farming legacy in Fujairah

Meet 82-year-old Emirati who turned mango craving into 50-year farming legacy in Fujairah

 

Under the agreement, 99 per cent of Ukrainian imports of UAE goods and 97 per cent of Ukrainian exports to the UAE will be exempt from customs duties with immediate effect. The agreement is forecast to contribute $369 million (Dh1.354 billion) to the UAE’s gross domestic product (GDP) and $874 million (Dh3.2 billion) to Ukraine’s GDP by 2031.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In 2025, non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and Ukraine reached $346.8 million. The Cepa aims to revitalise non-oil trade which reached a peak of $904.4 million in 2021, demonstrating the potential for growth that this new agreement can unlock.

“This agreement is designed to revitalise trade flows, unlock new avenues for investment, and foster collaboration across essential sectors, thereby benefiting both nations,” said Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade.

The UAE is committed to expanding its global trade footprint with this latest CEPA serving as a vital addition to its strategy of enhancing economic relationships worldwide. With the UAE's goal of achieving $1 trillion in total trade value by 2031, the CEPA with Ukraine is another step towards realizing this vision with 37 agreements secured and 17 now in force.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Gold prices post steepest monthly decline since 2008

2

UAE gold prices ease on Monday, losing Dh4.75 per gram

3

Wall St Week Ahead: Jobs data, rate bets in focus as US stocks close solid first half

4

Global chip stocks jump as blowout Micron results reignite AI rally

5

Gold under pressure near 7-month low as Fed rate-hike bets boost dollar