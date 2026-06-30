UAE-Ukraine CEPA enters into force, set to boost UAE GDP by Dh1.35 billion

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Ukraine will officially enter into force on July 1, signifying a significant advancement in the two nations’ economic ties.

The Cepa will eliminate or reduce tariffs on a wide range of goods and services, facilitating easier market access and broader global outreach.

Under the agreement, 99 per cent of Ukrainian imports of UAE goods and 97 per cent of Ukrainian exports to the UAE will be exempt from customs duties with immediate effect. The agreement is forecast to contribute $369 million (Dh1.354 billion) to the UAE’s gross domestic product (GDP) and $874 million (Dh3.2 billion) to Ukraine’s GDP by 2031.

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In 2025, non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and Ukraine reached $346.8 million. The Cepa aims to revitalise non-oil trade which reached a peak of $904.4 million in 2021, demonstrating the potential for growth that this new agreement can unlock.

“This agreement is designed to revitalise trade flows, unlock new avenues for investment, and foster collaboration across essential sectors, thereby benefiting both nations,” said Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade.

The UAE is committed to expanding its global trade footprint with this latest CEPA serving as a vital addition to its strategy of enhancing economic relationships worldwide. With the UAE's goal of achieving $1 trillion in total trade value by 2031, the CEPA with Ukraine is another step towards realizing this vision with 37 agreements secured and 17 now in force.