Trade between the UAE and Tunisia grew 45 per cent to about Dh1.15 billion in 2025, and officials expect trade to continue growing at a double-digit rate in 2026 and 2027.

Tunisian exports to the UAE grew 82 per cent to Dh432 million, while imports from the UAE stood at Dh721 million, said Abou Lobaba Al Zubaida, Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Tunisia to the UAE.

He added that 282 Tunisian companies currently export to the UAE, with shipments concentrated in the mechanical and electrical industries and the food manufacturing sector.

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Youssef Bayoudh, senior manager at the Tunisian Trade Office in Dubai, which represents Tunisia's Export Promotion Center, said the UAE is Tunisia's leading trading partner in the region. He attributed the growth in trade to strong business opportunities and good relations between companies on both sides.

“We, as a government and institution, try to encourage our companies to explore the existing opportunities in the UAE market,” he said.

Bayoudh said trade had increased year on year in both exports and imports, and expected double-digit growth to continue in 2026 and 2027.

Mechanical and electrical components lead Tunisia's exports to the UAE, followed by the agri-food sector, Bayoudh said.

The most in-demand products include olive oil, for which Tunisia is renowned, as well as dates, tuna, sardines, harissa, tomato paste, and fresh fruit and vegetables. He said Tunisia aims to further expand its presence in the UAE market.

The second edition of Tunisian Products Days opened at Sharjah Cooperative's Al Rahmania Mall on Thursday, featuring more than 26 Tunisian companies showcasing food and consumer products, as well as handicrafts.

Al Zubaida said the exhibition reflects Tunisia's strategy of expanding exports by establishing a direct presence in promising and priority international markets. He described the UAE as Tunisia's leading trading partner and its second-largest supplier among the Gulf countries.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Al Awadhi, Board Member of Sharjah Cooperative, and Wael Al Khamasi, Acting Consul General at the Tunisian Consulate General in Dubai. Maher Al Zaghwani, Consul at the Consulate General, and representatives of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also present, along with officials and business leaders from both countries.