UAE travel advisory: Etihad, Emirates, flydubai, Air Arabia flight delays and cancellations

Several flights to and from the UAE were cancelled or delayed on Sunday, both by regional and international airlines.

UAE carriers continued to be almost fully operational despite tensions, with major airlines adding more destinations to keep up with travel demand.

Here are the latest flight updates for Sunday, September 6th:

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Etihad

Arrivals: Flight EY662 from Doha was delayed almost an hour.

Flight EY016 from Charlotte Douglas was delayed by around 30 minutes, while EY008 from Boston was delayed 52 minutes. EY014 from Atlanta was delayed by 25 minutes.

EY100 to Lisbon was delayed almost 20 minutes. EY542 to Istanbul was delayed by 32 minutes. EY078 to Manchester was delayed by more than an hour. EY858A to Sochi was delayed by 37 minutes.

EY475 to Jakarta was cancelled on Sunday, originally scheduled for 11:05pm UAE time.

Emirates

Flight EK 076 from Paris was delayed over five hours.

EK 398 to Bali was delayed by an hour.

Flights between Dubai and Jakarta have been delayed or cancelled due to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK)’s temporary closure, as a result of volcanic ash.

flydubai

Arrivals: FZ 024 from Bahrain was cancelled on Sunday, according to the carrier’s flight tracker and as per Dubai Airports.

Flight FZ1736 from Almaty was delayed more than hour, while FZ 642 from Addis Ababa was delayed by over 30 minutes. FZ 1716 from Minsk was delayed over two hours.

Departures: Flight FZ 023 to Bahrain was cancelled on Sunday.

Air Arabia

From Sharjah:

Flight G9107 to Bahrain is cancelled on Sunday and Monday, while flights G9101D, G9103, G9105 will depart on schedule. Meanwhile, flights G9068 and G9124 are cancelled to Kuwait, while flight G9121 is scheduled.

From Abu Dhabi:

Flight 3LO44 to Kathmandu was delayed by 15 minutes. 3L715 from Tbilisi was delayed by 22 minutes.

Fight 3L764 from Tashkent was delayed an hour and 15 minutes.

Other international flights to the UAE that were affected include:

Arrivals:

Kam Air flight RQ 965 from Khost was delayed more than 30 minutes.

Airblue flight PA430 from Lahore was cancelled.

Departures: