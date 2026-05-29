UAE trade with Eurasian Economic Union states grows 15% to over Dh121 billion in 2025

The Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) signed between the UAE and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) last year has helped boost trade by 15 per cent to $33.3 billion (Dh121.1 billion).

This was announced during the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi’s visit to Astana, Kazakhstan, where he attended the Eurasian Economic Forum 2026.

The EPA was signed between the UAE and the EAEU last year to eliminate trade barriers and enhance collaboration across key sectors. The EPA aligns with the UAE’s objectives of expanding its global trade partnerships to drive economic diversification and sustainable growth.

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Trade with Kazakhstan reached approximately $6.1 billion, reflecting an 8.6 per cent increase. The UAE remains Kazakhstan’s leading trading partner among Arab countries.

The Eurasian Economic Union’s member states include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

During the forum, Al Zeyoudi highlighted the importance of developing trade routes, implementing paperless logistics, and fostering multilateral investment projects in the transport and logistics sector.

Al Zeyoudi also held bilateral meetings with Andrey Slepnev, Minister in charge of Trade at the Eurasian Economic Commission, and Arman Shakkaliyev, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

“Our participation in the Eurasian Economic Forum has reinforced the UAE’s commitment to enhancing economic cooperation with the EAEU. By fostering strong partnerships, we aim to unlock new opportunities for trade and investment, further establishing our position as a global hub for innovation and sustainable growth,” said the UAE minister.

The discussions focused on reinforcing economic ties and exploring new collaborative opportunities. In addition, Al Zeyoudi held meetings with Daniyar Joldoshevich, the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan; Renat Bekturov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre; and Alen Chaizhunussov, Chairman of the Export Credit Agency of Kazakhstan, JSC. Al Zeyoudi was accompanied by Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.