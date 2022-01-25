UAE to strengthen position in ME economy through breakbulk, cargo sector

BBME 2022 will draw industry leaders from DP World, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, DSV Abu Dhabi, as well as other UAE organisations

Following a year of disruptions in global transportation and logistics, the UAE has emerged as a global leader in tackling challenges and finding viable solutions

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 3:57 PM

The UAE has strengthened its position as a leader in the project cargo and breakbulk industry, and will continue to play a key role in the global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, experts said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Breakbulk Middle East 2022 (BBME 2022) exhibition, officials from the sector highlighted how the UAE had utilised its regional position, through its numerus world-class ports, to safely maintain economic activity while tackling challenges.

“During the peak of the pandemic, UAE ports ensured the smooth passage of essential items,” said Hessa Al Malek, advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. “Our ports have showcased their excellent capabilities by handling huge amounts of cargo to keep the country and region going. They also successfully carried out crew change and repatriation, ensuring the well-being of the seafarer community. With support from industry stakeholders, we are consistently working to further uplift the sector.”

Al Malek added that the 2022 edition of BBME will help industry leaders in realising their aspirations for the project cargo sector in the UAE. Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, BBME 2022 is scheduled to take place on February 1-2, 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event will draw industry leaders from DP World, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, DSV Abu Dhabi, as well as other UAE organisations. DP World will be the host port for the third consecutive year for the event.

“Last year, despite the pandemic, our Jebel Ali Port transported one of the largest project cargoes of four mega polyethylene reactors, on a container ship,” said Shahab Al Jassmi, commercial director – Ports & Terminals, DP World UAE. “In total, 839 tonnes of cargo, occupying 424 TEU slots, were transported. This showcases the competencies of the port that offers access to over 3.5 billion consumers in the MEASA region and connectivity to more than 150 shipping lines and over 80 weekly services.”

He added that DP World UAE is constantly working to enhance its support to the project cargo and breakbulk sector. “The breakbulk sector plays a crucial role in stimulating this growth as it is vital to the import-export business. Through our association with BBME, we are looking forward to shedding light on the importance of this key segment. We also hope to utilise the platform to have insightful discussions with our peers about the state of the sector.”

As one of the first strategic events of the year, BBME 2022 will enable dialogue between companies and authorities from across the region, devising innovative solutions that can aid industry progress globally. It will also encourage collaboration and foster high-value deals as attendees will have access to leaders with decision-making ability and purchasing power. These include top management of major EPCs, manufacturers, ports and terminals and energy companies among others.

Highlighting details about the upcoming exhibition, Ben Blamire, event director of Breakbulk Middle East, said that professionals from across the supply chain will have numerous opportunities to further the sector’s development. “Additionally, through our digital initiative ‘Breakbulk 365’, attendees can also access a series of webinars and the BreakbulkONE Show for updates on the project cargo industry. BBME 2022’s line-up comprises some of the biggest global project cargo transport and logistics companies in the region in the capacity of exhibitors and speakers. The conference programme will help attendees identify projects that have great potential and learn from experts.”

