UAE to ramp up diamond trade connectivity between African and Asian markets: Minister

The UAE aims to strengthen diamond trade links between African producing countries and manufacturing centres in India and Asia, Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said.

The minister said stronger trade ties should bring investment, skills and financing to producing countries, allowing them to retain more value in their own economies.

“The UAE connects producing nations in Africa with manufacturing centres in India, Asia and consumer markets around the world. That connectivity should create value on both sides,” he said, speaking at the Dubai Diamond Conference on Monday, hosted by the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

Over two decades, the UAE’s relationship with the diamond industry changed dramatically, Al Marri said, with the country now sitting at the heart of the global network and connecting producing countries with traders, investors, and consumers.

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In 2025, the country recorded an uptick of 16.2 per cent in total diamond trade value, with trade reaching an all-time high of $41.7 billion, according to Dubai Customs data released earlier this year.

Natural diamonds accounted for 95.8 per cent of the total trade, although Al Marri admitted that they are facing structural pressures due to the demand in lab-grown diamonds.

“Producing countries should benefit not only from the market access, but as well from investments, skills, financing and opportunities to retain more value in their own economies,” he added.

Since 2020, total diamond trade through Dubai has increased 139 per cent in value and 100 per cent in volume, according to the Dubai Customs figures.

Rough and polished diamonds

The Minister explained that Dubai's success was initially built around rough diamond trade, but has now extended to polished diamond trading as well.

DMCC chief, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, said in his keynote speech that the total trade value of polished diamonds were up 246 per cent since 2020, with the average valye per carat increasing 8-9 times.

The centre also operates the region’s largest diamond tender facility – the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) – which houses the world’s leading diamond trading communities.

DMCC earlier signed with the Botswana Stock Exchange Group to establish Africa’s first multi-commodity sister-hub to link Dubai with Gaborone, the capital of Botswana. This would widen investment links and give the Botswanan capital access to global markets through Dubai.

DDE has also signed with the London Diamond Bourse (LDB) to strengthen cooperation between the two bourses, expand opportunities for their respective members and reinforce collaboration across the international diamond and gemstone trade.