UAE to invest $1 billion in Pakistani companies

Countries already cooperate in energy, health care, e-commerce fields among others

By WAM Published: Fri 5 Aug 2022, 7:03 PM

An official source in Abu Dhabi has emphasised the UAE's intention to invest $1 billion in Pakistani companies in various economic and investment sectors.

The move aims to explore new investment opportunities and areas for cooperation in projects across various sectors, so as to expand bilateral economic relations in the best interest of the two countries.

It also emphasises the keenness of the UAE and Pakistan to continue cooperation in various fields, which include gas, energy infrastructure, renewable energy, health care, biotechnology, agricultural technology, logistics, digital communications, e-commerce and financial services.

ALSO READ: