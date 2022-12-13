UAE to host next WTO ministerial meeting

The month also saw modest increases in staffing and inventories amid slower rises in output and new orders, according to S&P Global Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index report
The UAE will host the next major meeting of the World Trade Organisation set to take place by March 2024, according to three trade sources familiar with the matter, citing a preliminary agreement.
The UAE and Cameroon were both vying to host the event known as MC13 (Ministerial Conference 13), a high-level event scheduled every few years where trade ministers aim to fix new global trade rules.
The two countries reached an “amicable agreement” for the UAE to host the next meeting, known as MC13, and for Cameroon to host the one after that, according to one of the sources, citing a letter from the head of the WTO’s General Council sent to Geneva-based ambassadors.
A WTO spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. The preliminary agreement still needs to be approved by the WTO’s General Council in a meeting next week. — Reuters
Partnership between Autorola A/S and Al-Futtaim Automotive will create a fully digital remarketing experience
These were discussed during te second edition of joint economic committee between two countries in Abu Dhabi
Awards celebrate and recognise excellence in performance from brands and leaders across a broad range of sectors
Average apartment rents increasing by 27.6 per cent and average villa rents surging by 25.4 per cent in the year to November 2022, according to CBRE
Acquisitions open new opportunities for Khidmah and its clients
Investment firm brings assets under management on Sharia-compliant platform to more than $200 million
Dubai’s economy expanded 4.6 per cent year-on-year to Dh307.5 billion during the first nine months of 2022