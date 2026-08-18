UAE to expand Jaywan, Esaad, Fazaa and Saada perks for staycationers

The UAE’s Emirates Tourism Council plans to widen acceptance of the ‘Jaywan’ card across the tourism sector and develop joint packages with the country’s resident benefit programmes, such as Esaad, Fazaa and Saada, to stimulate domestic tourism demand.

Chaired by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, the Council held a meeting in Ajman to discuss new ways to get residents exploring more of the country, including wider use of the national Jaywan card and fresh tie-ups with popular resident discount programmes Esaad, Fazaa and Saada.

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Bin Touq said the Council would work on “expanding the network of tourist establishments that accept the ‘Jaywan’ card and developing joint tourism packages in cooperation with the ‘Esaad,’ ‘Fazaa,’ and ‘Saada’ programmes,” which he said would give citizens and residents “more diverse and attractive tourism options and experiences” and encourage more spending within the country.

The Council highlighted the scope for developing integrated tourism products and offers that encourage residents to spend more within the UAE, stay longer and explore a wider range of destinations across the emirates.

To that end, members discussed deepening cooperation with Esaad, Fazaa and Saada – the benefits and privileges programmes aimed at UAE residents – alongside partnerships with hotels, attractions and service providers to design competitive offers targeting different segments of society. The aim, officials said, is to revitalise domestic tourism and spread the benefits across a broader range of destinations and establishments.

‘Visit UAE’ platform

Beyond the resident-focused schemes, the Council reviewed progress on developing the “Visit UAE” digital platform into a comprehensive national umbrella for the country’s tourism offering and discussed strengthening partnerships between government entities and the private sector.

Members also reviewed plans to broaden the use of the Jaywan card specifically within the tourism sector, a move officials said would channel more spending towards domestic tourism activities and establishments.

As part of the National Tourism Strategy 2031, the UAE aims to raise the tourism sector’s contribution to GDP to Dh450 billion by 2031.

Bin Touq said the UAE was committed to “strengthening integration between federal and local tourism authorities and the private sector to develop and innovate more initiatives and projects that support the growth of the tourism sector and enhance its regional and global competitiveness.”

He added that the goal was to provide “diverse and integrated tourism experiences that encourage visitors to explore more than one destination within the country, extend their stay and increase their tourism spending.”

The Council also reviewed the UAE’s international tourism participation programme running until March 2027, which covers appearances at major exhibitions and platforms across Europe, Asia, the Americas and the GCC.