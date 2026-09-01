UAE, Timor Leste look to deepen ties in digital services, food security and investment

The UAE and Timor Leste are looking to expand cooperation in digital government services, food security, water management and investment, as the two countries seek to strengthen economic and development ties.

Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State, discussed the areas during an official visit to Timor Leste, part of a broader Pacific tour aimed at strengthening cooperation across priority sectors.

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Al Kaabi met José Ramos Horta, President of Timor Leste, with discussions focusing on the digitisation of government services and the role of digital transformation in supporting sustainable development.

The two sides agreed to accelerate cooperation in digitisation while exploring opportunities in water management, food security and technical cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional developments of mutual interest.

Investment and economic agreements

During a meeting with Santina José Rodrigues F. Viegas Cardoso, Timor Leste’s Minister of Finance, Al Kaabi discussed attracting investment and supporting economic diversification.

The two sides agreed to advance discussions towards the finalisation of key economic agreements aimed at increasing trade, investment and longer-term economic cooperation between the UAE and Timor-Leste.

Al Kaabi also met Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, Deputy Prime Minister, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of Tourism and Environment, to discuss potential international partnerships, particularly in sustainable tourism.

The discussions looked at how the UAE’s experience in tourism promotion and building a diversified tourism sector could support Timor Leste’s development in the industry.

She also held talks with Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, on bilateral relations and opportunities to expand cooperation.

Supporting education for young women

The visit also highlighted the Timor UAE Residence for Girls, which is being established with UAE support.

Al Kaabi visited the site and took part in a symbolic tree planting. The project is intended to provide young women with a safe and supportive environment for education and personal development.

The UAE Embassy in Indonesia, which is accredited to Timor-Leste, also hosted a reception attended by President Ramos Horta, senior government officials and members of the diplomatic community.

The event included an awards ceremony for “Show the World Your Paradise,” a UAE sponsored competition recognising Timorese students who produced short films showcasing their country.

Al Kaabi said relations between the UAE and Timor Leste have grown in recent years, supported by projects and initiatives in areas of mutual interest.

“We look forward to building on this momentum to further strengthen our diplomatic and economic ties and fulfil the aspirations of the peoples of both countries for sustainable development and prosperity,” she said.