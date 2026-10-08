UAE, Thailand complete Cepa talks as bilateral trade surges

The UAE and Thailand have concluded negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa), marking a significant step in efforts to deepen economic ties between the Middle East and Southeast Asia as trade between the two countries accelerates rapidly.

The agreement comes against the backdrop of strong growth in bilateral trade. Non-oil trade between the UAE and Thailand reached $12.3 billion in 2025, a 65.2 per cent increase from the previous year, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade. Trade maintained its momentum during the first half of 2026, rising 75.4 per cent year-on-year to $10.2 billion.

The conclusion of negotiations was announced in Bangkok during meetings between UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and other senior officials.

The Cepa is expected to lower trade barriers, improve market access and encourage greater investment between the two countries once it is signed, ratified and brought into force. Priority sectors identified under the agreement include advanced manufacturing, logistics, food security, digital trade, renewable energy and precious metals.

“The conclusion of negotiations on the UAE-Thailand Cepa embodies our shared commitment to building stronger economic bridges between Southeast Asia and the Middle East,” Al Zeyoudi said. “Thailand is one of the most dynamic and diversified economies in the region, and this agreement will open new avenues for companies, investors and entrepreneurs in both countries to expand and access high-growth markets.”

He added that reducing trade barriers and stimulating investment flows would support long-term economic objectives and generate opportunities across a range of strategic industries.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin said the agreement would help elevate trade and investment relations with the UAE. He noted that the successful conclusion of negotiations reflected the commitment of both countries to expand cooperation and create new opportunities for businesses on both sides.

The UAE’s non-oil exports to Thailand stood at $4.5 billion in 2025, driven by strong demand for products including gold and aluminium, while imports from Thailand reached $7.2 billion. According to the ministry, the figures illustrate the growing integration of the two economies and the potential gains from a formal trade pact.

Negotiations for the agreement began in May 2023, following the establishment of the first UAE-Thai Business Council earlier that year. Both governments will now complete the legal and technical procedures required before the Cepa can be officially signed and implemented.