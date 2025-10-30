UAE students look east as India’s design industry powers global demand for creative talent

As UAE doubles down on innovation and creative economy growth, a new generation of students is exploring India for higher education opportunities in design. Leading this movement is the World University of Design (WUD), India’s first university exclusively dedicated to creative education, which is rapidly gaining recognition among students from the UAE and beyond.

“We’re witnessing a design renaissance,” says Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor, World University of Design, and a distinguished figure in the global design education space. “Design is no longer limited to aesthetics; it’s driving the world’s biggest industries, from technology to urban planning, fashion and digital experiences.”

The global design industry is undergoing a transformation driven by AI, digital experiences and sustainability. According to Dr. Gupta, “Design today shapes everything from how we shop to how we live and interact.” Globally, it’s a $63 billion industry poised to touch $89 billion by 2033.

India is emerging as one of the world’s new design powerhouses. “The country’s design sector is growing by nearly 25% every year, fueled by innovation in digital products, gaming, animation, fashion and user experience,” he says. “With initiatives like Make in India and Digital India and the rise of global R&D hubs, design has moved from the margins of creativity to the core of India’s economic engine.”

Design education is playing a crucial role in shaping India’s growth trajectory. As Dr. Gupta explains, “Design education is one of the most powerful enablers of India’s growth story. As the nation aims for a $5 trillion economy, innovation and creativity will define its next leap. Design thinking is the bridge between technology and human needs, whether in healthcare, fintech, smart cities or AI-driven products.”

“Industries today are hiring designers not just for aesthetics but for strategic thinking,” he adds. “From EV companies perfecting user experience to e-commerce firms optimizing customer journeys, design graduates are the new problem-solvers.”

The future of design education is multidisciplinary. “Tomorrow’s careers will demand more than technical skills. They’ll require imagination,” says Dr. Gupta. “Employers increasingly value professionals who can think across boundaries, engineers who understand aesthetics, entrepreneurs who think like designers and coders who can empathize with users.”

“Design thinking, built on empathy, experimentation and collaboration, has become a global mindset. At WUD, this is embedded across all programs, merging design, business and technology to prepare students for an uncertain but opportunity-rich future.”

India’s creative economy is expanding rapidly, but the supply of skilled professionals remains limited. “World University of Design (WUD) was established to close this gap with programs that are ahead of their time,” says Dr. Gupta. “For example, WUD was the first university in India to offer a B.Des in Animation and Game Design, anticipating the explosion in gaming and digital entertainment.”

“Our programs span design, architecture, visual & performing arts, fashion, communication, and business, supported by industry collaborations and a ‘campus without walls’ philosophy that encourages real-world, hands-on learning.”

“Graduates from WUD are not only highly employable, but they’re also creators and innovators driving India’s rise in the global creative economy.”

For students in the UAE, India offers a unique opportunity to pursue creative education with global relevance and strong cultural synergy. “India today offers one of the most dynamic environments in the world to study design. For students from the UAE, it combines world-class learning with cultural familiarity and unmatched value,” says Dr. Gupta.

“At World University of Design, international students study in a vibrant, multicultural campus that mirrors the creative diversity of India itself. Our globally benchmarked curriculum, international partnerships and industry-led projects prepare students to build global careers, whether in Dubai, London, or Mumbai.”

“With tuition and living costs that are a fraction of those in the West, India offers an exceptional return on investment for families seeking quality education without compromise.”

Admissions for WUD’s 2026 intake are now open. The WUD Design Aptitude Test (WUDAT 2026) will be held online on January 4, 2026, allowing students from anywhere in the world — including the UAE — to appear from home. WUD also accepts CUET, UCEED, and CEED scores for select programs.

As the UAE continues investing in its creative industries, from Dubai Design District to Abu Dhabi’s cultural innovation hubs, synergies with India’s rapidly expanding design education ecosystem are becoming stronger. With institutions like WUD leading the charge, the two regions are jointly shaping the future of design, innovation and the creative economy in the Global South.