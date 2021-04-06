- EVENTS
UAE stocks gain Dh14.66b in market cap
The upbeat sentiments saw ADX closing higher around 1.04 per cent at 6,015 points and Dubai's main stocks index edging up 0.91 per cent to 2,573 points.
UAE financial markets on Monday posted decent gains of around Dh4.66 billion in market cap driven by the realty and banking blue chips amid increased transactions that hit Dh925 million.
In the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADQ continued its upward streak to a record of Dh74.9 billion amid Dh200 million transactions; Galfar closed favourably at Dh1.62; and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank rose to Dh5.08.
In Dubai Financial Market, Emaar Properties edged up to Dh3.60; Aramex to Dh4.05; Dubai Islamic Bank to Dh4.65; and Emirates NBD to Dh11.50.
A total of 3,271 deals were conducted worth around Dh925 million over 180 million shares in both bourses. — Wam
