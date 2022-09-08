UAE: Stocks gain Dh10 billion on Wednesday

The second quarter growth figure exceeded a flash government estimate at the end of July of 11.8 per cent GDP growth
The UAE financial markets on Wednesday posted gains of more than Dh10 billion in market cap driven by upbeat sentiments at the realty, banking and telecom sectors, and cash inflows by institutions and individuals alike.
Abu Dhabi Index (FTFADGI) rose 0.566 per cent to 9,717.380 pts, with conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC.AD), traded as ASMAK, closing high at Dh350 after Dh374 million of liquidity, and with NBAD edging 0.779 per cent higher to Dh18.400.
Dubai General Index (DFMGI) slid 0.406 per cent to 3,382.310 pts, with blue-chip developer Emaar closing at Dh6.010.
Among other stocks, the Emirates NBD and Mashreq Bank increased 1.92 per cent, and 1.270 per cent to Dh13.250 and Dh80.00 respectively.
Slow devaluation could extend foreign exchange shortage; Sharp decline could cause inflation to surge; IMF accord of 2016 set precedent for a sharp devaluation
To support Sri Lanka’s talks with the IMF, the US Treasury will engage with other US government agencies, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank
Russian president says to stop supplying energy if Western price caps imposed
The delegation aims to sign several mutually-beneficial agreements to advance various fields following the historic UAE-Israel Abraham Accord
The seven vibrant sectors, which include Health & Wellbeing, Mobility & Logistics, Culture & Tourism, Agri-Food Technology, GreenTech, Human Capital & Innovation, and Advanced Manufacturing, have already positioned Sharjah as an attractive FDI destination
Visitor spending accounts for 45% of the pre-pandemic period to reach Dh67.5 billion
Agreement to drive innovation and set new benchmarks in building sustainability