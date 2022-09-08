UAE: Stocks gain Dh10 billion on Wednesday

Realty, banking and telecom sectors accounted for the majority of the transactions

By WAM Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 6:49 AM

The UAE financial markets on Wednesday posted gains of more than Dh10 billion in market cap driven by upbeat sentiments at the realty, banking and telecom sectors, and cash inflows by institutions and individuals alike.

Abu Dhabi Index (FTFADGI) rose 0.566 per cent to 9,717.380 pts, with conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC.AD), traded as ASMAK, closing high at Dh350 after Dh374 million of liquidity, and with NBAD edging 0.779 per cent higher to Dh18.400.

Dubai General Index (DFMGI) slid 0.406 per cent to 3,382.310 pts, with blue-chip developer Emaar closing at Dh6.010.

Among other stocks, the Emirates NBD and Mashreq Bank increased 1.92 per cent, and 1.270 per cent to Dh13.250 and Dh80.00 respectively.

