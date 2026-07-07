UAE staycations gain momentum as summer travel costs rise

Staycations are gaining traction among UAE residents this summer as rising travel costs, visa processing delays and extreme weather in several overseas destinations encourage holidaymakers to explore options closer to home.

Industry players say a growing number of travellers are rethinking traditional summer plans to Europe, where heatwaves have affected parts of the continent, while flight prices and accommodation costs remain elevated during the peak holiday season.

The shift is prompting hotels and resorts across the UAE to roll out seasonal packages, entertainment programmes and family-focused experiences aimed at capturing a larger share of summer leisure spending.

European destinations have long been among the most popular choices for UAE travellers during the summer months. However, higher airfares, longer visa waiting times and increasing travel expenses are pushing some residents to consider domestic alternatives that offer shorter travel times and more predictable costs.

“With Europe battling unfavourable weather conditions, the tourism market in the UAE is noting an obvious shift in travel patterns,” said Parisa Seif, Managing Partner at Kleindienst Group. “Holidaymakers are either looking for cooler destinations or deciding to opt for staycations.”

The trend comes as resorts seek to differentiate themselves through themed events and experiences rather than relying solely on room discounts. Many properties are focusing on entertainment-led offerings, wellness programmes and indoor attractions to appeal to families looking to escape the summer heat.

Among the destinations targeting the staycation segment is The Heart of Europe, located on Dubai’s World Islands, which has launched a summer-long programme inspired by European festivals and cultural events.

Running through September, the programme features a series of themed festivals drawing from destinations such as Italy, Ibiza and Marbella, alongside live performances, poolside entertainment and dining experiences.

Seif said demand for leisure escapes within the UAE has encouraged operators to expand seasonal offerings. “The tourism market in the UAE is noting an obvious shift in travel patterns,” she said. “Leveraging current market preferences, we have launched the European Summer programme, which recreates the flair of Europe and delivers a cooler summer experience to guests.”

The broader trend reflects how the UAE’s hospitality sector is adapting to changing consumer preferences. Rather than focusing exclusively on attracting international visitors, hotels and resorts are increasingly targeting residents seeking short breaks without the cost and complexity of overseas travel.

With summer temperatures expected to remain high across the region, industry observers expect staycations to remain an important source of business for hospitality operators throughout the season, supported by themed entertainment, family activities and resort experiences designed to keep residents spending closer to home.