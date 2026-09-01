Starlink in UAE: What to know about the new internet option alongside du and e&

Starlink, an internet service developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, will start operating in the UAE after the country’s telecoms authority granted it a 10-year licence.

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) granted Starlink a 10-year General Satellite Services Licence, allowing the company to establish, operate and manage a public satellite telecommunications network and provide satellite broadband internet services in the UAE.

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So how will Starlink differ from the internet services already offered by UAE telecom operators du and e&?

Diversify internet access options

The UAE’s telecoms authority said that the service will add a “space-based layer” to the country’s digital infrastructure, which will then complement terrestrial fibre-optic and 5G networks.

It will also diversify internet access options, enhance the resilience, readiness and continuity of the national network under various conditions, and support critical sectors including maritime and aviation transport, energy, logistics and emergency response.

The licence allows Starlink to provide services to individuals, businesses and government entities, as well as satellite connectivity for the maritime and aviation sectors.

How is Starlink different from traditional broadband?

Traditional home broadband from operators such as du and e& is largely delivered through terrestrial networks, including fibre-optic infrastructure. Fibre connections use physical cables to carry data to homes and businesses.

Starlink, meanwhile, uses a network of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) to provide internet connectivity, which means it can reach even the most remote of places. Customers use a Starlink antenna, or dish, installed at their location to communicate with the satellites.

One of its main potential advantages is therefore coverage in areas where traditional fixed-line broadband may be difficult to install or unavailable.

Du packages

Du offers home internet through its traditional fixed-line broadband network, as well as wireless home internet using 5G.

Its home internet packages currently start from Dh229 per month, according to the operator's website.

Du also offers fibre-based packages with higher speeds. One of its current home packages advertises speeds of up to 1Gbps for a limited time, along with Amazon Prime, TV packages and other entertainment options.

e& packages

e& also offers home internet through its fibre network, with eLife packages combining broadband with other home services.

Its current eLife plans include unlimited data, home fibre and Wi-Fi equipment, with selected packages also offering TV and entertainment services.

e& is also offering a Neo package with 1Gbps speeds for Dh399 per month, according to its website.

Starlink packages

Starlink’s residential plans in the UAE cost Dh300 per month, with a 30-day trial and unlimited data. The hardware is more costly, starting at Dh1,465, and includes one router 3 (Wi-Fi 6).

Customers also pay a Dh300 deposit when they pre-order, which is later deducted from the cost of the Starlink kit. The service also advertises speeds of up to 400+ Mbps.

For UAE residents already living in areas with high-speed fibre coverage, Starlink may therefore be less about replacing their existing connection and more about providing another option.

For people in remote areas, businesses requiring connectivity away from fixed infrastructure, or sectors such as maritime and aviation, satellite internet could offer a different proposition.