Standard Chartered becomes first G-SIB to launch Bitcoin, Ether spot trading in UAE

Standard Chartered has launched Bitcoin and Ether spot trading for eligible institutional clients in the UAE, becoming the first Global Systemically Important Bank (G-SIB) to offer the service in the country.

The service is being offered through Standard Chartered Difc, which is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, and allows institutional clients to trade deliverable Bitcoin and Ether through the bank's electronic trading channels.

Standard Chartered said it is also currently the only global bank offering institutional digital asset spot trading in the region.

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The new capability is integrated into the bank's existing platforms, meaning clients can access cryptocurrency trading through familiar foreign exchange interfaces.

Clients can settle trades with a custodian of their choice, including Standard Chartered's own digital asset custody service, which was launched in September 2024.

UAE strengthens digital asset offering

Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer UAE, Middle East and Pakistan at Standard Chartered, said the UAE's regulatory framework for digital assets is supporting greater institutional participation and innovation.

She said extending Bitcoin and Ether spot trading to institutional clients represents a significant expansion of the bank's regulated digital asset offering in the UAE.

“By combining execution with secure custody, governance and the connectivity of a global bank, we are providing clients with a more integrated way to participate in digital asset markets,” Abu Manneh said.

Christopher Parsons, Senior Executive Officer at Standard Chartered, said Difc provides an established platform for international financial institutions to deploy global capabilities and serve clients across the region.

Builds on UK launch

Standard Chartered first introduced institutional Bitcoin and Ether spot trading through its UK branch in July 2025, when it became the first to offer deliverable spot crypto trading to institutional clients.

The UAE launch now brings that capability to a market where the bank has been expanding its institutional digital asset operations.

The bank's wider digital asset strategy includes custody, trading and tokenization through its Corporate and Investment Bank, alongside capabilities provided through ventures including Zodia Markets and Libeara