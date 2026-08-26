UAE spells out new tax filing rules for multinational firms

New ministerial decision clarifies which multinational entities must submit Pillar Two returns to the Federal Tax Authority from 2025 financial year

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 26 Aug 2026, 5:28 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The UAE’s Ministry of Finance has issued a new decision setting out which entities must file Pillar Two Information Returns, as the UAE continues rolling out its global minimum tax framework for multinational enterprises.

Ministerial Decision No. 133 of 2026 specifies the filing requirements under Cabinet Decision No. 142 of 2024, which governs the Top-Up Tax imposed on multinational enterprises operating in the country.

Recommended For You

Oman, Iran say will establish temporary lane through Strait of Hormuz, clear mines

Oman, Iran say will establish temporary lane through Strait of Hormuz, clear mines

7-year-old Indian girl dies after falling from third-floor apartment in Sharjah

7-year-old Indian girl dies after falling from third-floor apartment in Sharjah

US to impose new Iran sanctions on tech, gold, aviation, shipping

US to impose new Iran sanctions on tech, gold, aviation, shipping

UAE's Gargash says Iran war 'moving into new phase' after US announces new sanctions

UAE's Gargash says Iran war 'moving into new phase' after US announces new sanctions

UAE diplomat says US-Iran confrontation 'moving into new phase'

UAE diplomat says US-Iran confrontation 'moving into new phase'

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The move is part of the UAE’s ongoing implementation of the Pillar Two rules and is aimed at giving multinational enterprises greater clarity and certainty over their reporting obligations, while reinforcing the country's commitment to international tax transparency.

The decision supports the consistent application of the Pillar Two Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) Rules developed under the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework.

Who needs to file

Under the new rules, three categories of entities operating in the UAE are required to submit a Pillar Two Information Return to the Federal Tax Authority:

  • Every constituent entity located in the UAE, apart from investment entities

  • Every joint venture and JV subsidiary located in the UAE

  • Every stateless constituent entity that is a reverse hybrid entity formed under UAE law

The return can be filed directly by the Constituent Entity, Joint Venture or JV Subsidiary itself, or alternatively by a Designated Local Entity acting on its behalf.

The decision takes effect for financial years starting on or after January 1, 2025.


MOST POPULAR

1

Gold prices in Dubai steady after four-day rally as investors await Fed clues

2

Shein’s IPO draws interest from GCC institutional investors

3

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank's board approves Dh1.75 billion rights issue

4

Gold prices ease after 3-month high amid US threatening ‘economic onslaught’

5

Gold prices in Dubai hit highest level in three months as 24K nears Dh560