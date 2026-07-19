UAE specialty coffee market brews growth as consumers seek experience and brand authenticity

Dubai’s premium coffee market is evolving beyond the morning caffeine fix as consumers increasingly seek lifestyle-driven experiences, wellness-focused offerings and authentic brands, according to industry executives. The shift is helping fuel demand for specialty cafés across key business and residential districts despite growing competition.

Industry observers say customers are becoming more selective about where they spend both their time and money. What was once “a simple transaction” has become “something much more considered,” with consumers placing greater emphasis on product quality, store design, convenience and brand values.

“The UAE consumer has evolved significantly over the past few years,” said Ismail Al Farran, regional franchise owner of Black Sheep Coffee. “Consumers today are increasingly thoughtful about where they spend their time, what they consume, and the brands they choose to engage with.”

One of the strongest drivers of change is the growing focus on wellness. Trends such as matcha consumption have moved from niche health-conscious communities into the mainstream, reflecting broader demand for products that combine enjoyment with perceived health benefits. “The rise of matcha is a good example,” Al Farran said. “It has moved from a niche wellness product to a mainstream daily choice.”

The market’s rapid expansion has intensified competition in high-profile locations such as Business Bay, DIFC and Dubai Marina, forcing brands to focus on customer retention rather than simply attracting first-time visitors. According to Al Farran, “authenticity is the most powerful differentiator” in a market where consumers have abundant choice.

“Consistency, authenticity and a strong customer experience become increasingly important,” he said, adding that loyalty programmes, digital ordering and convenience tools are playing a growing role in encouraging repeat visits. “The customers who come back every day aren’t returning because of a promotion; they’re coming back because the product and experience consistently meet their expectations.”

Black Sheep Coffee, which recently expanded its presence in Business Bay, positions itself around specialty-grade Robusta coffee and technology-enabled customer experiences. The company is pursuing further growth in the UAE while also eyeing wider GCC expansion through its partnership with Al Farran Investment.

Despite concerns that Dubai’s café market may eventually become overcrowded, industry players believe there is still room for growth. However, success is likely to depend less on location and more on differentiation.

“I think the opportunity remains strong for brands that can genuinely differentiate themselves,” Al Farran said. “The brands that continue to succeed will be those that consistently deliver on quality, experience and a distinctive brand identity.”

He argued that investors and operators should focus on repeat visits, loyalty and community engagement rather than headline expansion figures. “The brands that will sustain growth over the next three to five years are those that have built genuine differentiation, invested in their people and product, and created a reason for customers to come back that goes beyond location or convenience.”