UAE space economy spending rises 27.1% to Dh5.52 billion as commercial activity expands

The UAE’s space economy recorded a 27.1 per cent increase in total spending to Dh5.52 billion, with commercial activity and workforce growth emerging as key drivers of the sector’s expansion, according to the latest government survey.

The UAE Space Agency, in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC), released the findings of its 2025 Space Economic Survey, which measures activity during 2024, at a workshop in Dubai.

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The commercial sector accounted for Dh2.64 billion, or 48 per cent, of total space economy spending, highlighting the growing role of private businesses alongside government investment in developing the UAE’s space industry.

The survey also recorded an increase in national talent working in the sector, with the number of Emiratis employed in the industry rising 27.9 per cent to 1,495 compared with the previous survey.

“The latest survey results demonstrate the growing economic value of the UAE's space sector, with growth in value added outpacing spending by more than two to one,” said Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency.

He attributed the sector’s progress to expanding commercial activity, sustained government investment and a growing pool of national talent, including Emirati women.

“Our priority is to build on this momentum by attracting investment, enabling UAE-based companies to compete internationally and developing the talent needed to drive the sector's growth,” he said.

The survey highlighted the growing participation of young people and women in the UAE space industry.

The number of employees aged between 15 and 35 reached 1,333, an increase of 29.5 per cent compared with the previous survey. Women accounted for 33.5 per cent of the sector’s workforce, with female employment surging 83.9 per cent.

The growth in employment comes as the UAE seeks to strengthen its domestic capabilities, expand commercial opportunities and develop the specialised skills required to support a competitive space economy.

Al Falasi said the National Space Strategy 2031 aims to position the UAE among the world’s 10 largest space economies.

The strategy targets a 60 per cent increase in economic value added and a doubling of space economy revenues. It also seeks to expand investment in space assets and infrastructure, increase the number of companies and UAE-headquartered startups, and widen the international markets served by UAE space exports.

The annual Space Economic Survey measures the size, performance and economic contribution of the UAE’s space sector. Its coverage extends beyond core space companies to organisations that use space-derived data, capturing activity across the wider ecosystem.