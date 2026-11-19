UAE consumers are heading into the year-end shopping season with resilience, but also greater selectivity, as they balance the hunt for bargains with a willingness to pay for quality across categories ranging from fashion and beauty to electronics and gifts.

New data from multiple retailers and market researchers suggests the traditional White Friday rush is evolving into a longer shopping season anchored by events such as Singles’ Day (11.11), White Friday, Cyber Monday and National Day promotions.

That shift comes despite a more cautious consumer environment. According to NielsenIQ, both the UAE’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and technology and durables sectors expanded by more than 5 per cent in the year to September 2026, with consumers increasingly focusing on value, convenience and relevance when making purchases. The report also found that 70 per cent of shoppers across the UAE and Saudi Arabia are willing to pay more for quality products, up from 66 per cent in 2024.

“Consumers are becoming more deliberate in their spending, embracing digital channels while continuing to invest in quality when they see a clear value proposition,” said Andrey Dvoychenkov, General Manager Arabian Peninsula and Pakistan at NielsenIQ. “Growth is still there, but it increasingly needs to be earned.”

Online shopping continues to play a central role in that growth. NielsenIQ reported that online sales in the UAE technology and durables market grew 18.3 per cent, while shoppers increasingly use digital channels to discover and compare products before making purchases.

November’s shopping season is also starting earlier. A study by UAE-based gifting platform Udora and marketing technology company Admitad found that orders in the UAE rose 39 per cent during this year’s Singles’ Day event, while gross merchandise value climbed 30 per cent compared with a regular period. Across the wider Mena region, orders increased 43 per cent.

“The results of the 11.11 sales event indicate that, despite geopolitical tensions in the region, businesses in MENA will experience a significant surge in demand,” said Anna Gidirim, CEO of Admitad. Consumers, she added, have become accustomed to waves of promotions and are “prepared to keep a constant watch for new deals”.

The data suggests that shoppers are spreading purchases across multiple promotions rather than waiting exclusively for White Friday. Fashion, electronics and home maintenance led demand during Singles’ Day, while home goods, appliances, beauty products and toys tend to dominate White Friday and Cyber Monday spending.

Beauty remains another major beneficiary of the seasonal sales period. According to Gold Apple, UAE shoppers recorded the largest beauty baskets among the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar last November, purchasing an average 4.2 items per transaction and spending 21 per cent more per purchase than the three-market average. Online shopping accounted for 43 per cent of UAE beauty spending during the month.

The retailer said the distinction between online and physical retail is becoming less pronounced. “We are seeing growth both online and in store. Each channel plays its own role,” the company said, noting that consumers increasingly discover products in-store before completing purchases online during sales periods.

For retailers, however, the extended sales season presents new challenges. Trevor Jordaan, Senior Director, Industry & Supply Chain Advisory at Blue Yonder, said UAE consumers appear more selective than some regional peers, with 39 per cent of respondents in a recent survey reporting reduced spending on clothing and 37 per cent cutting back on non-essential consumer electronics.

“White Friday remains a major opportunity for retailers, but success isn’t simply about offering the biggest discounts,” Jordaan said. “It’s about understanding where consumers are willing to spend, responding to demand and protecting profitability.”

On marketplaces, shoppers continue to prioritise a mix of value and discovery. Mohamad ElAnsari, CEO of Trendyol Gulf, said consumers are showing “a stronger focus on value, growing interest in local brands, and increasing engagement around major shopping campaigns”. During the first half of the company’s November campaigns, Trendyol recorded more than 71 million sessions and sold 3 million products across the Gulf.

ElAnsari said e-commerce is no longer just about convenience. “Consumers expect much more from their online shopping experience. They want to discover new brands, explore trends and enjoy the process of shopping, much like they would when visiting a mall,” he said. “The journey of discovery matters as much as the delivery of the product.”

That blend of value, experience and timing increasingly defines the UAE’s holiday shopping period, as consumers navigate a growing calendar of retail events while remaining more intentional about how and where they spend.