UAE: Sharjah launches $750 million in 10.5-year sukuk

The spread has been set at 180 basis points over US Treasuries

Photo: Sajjad/KT

By Reuters Published: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 4:31 PM

The Emirate of Sharjah has launched $750 million in 10.5-year Islamic bonds maturing in March 2034, a bank document showed on Tuesday.

The spread has been set at 180 basis points over US Treasuries, tighter than guidance of 220 bps over the same benchmark earlier in the day after the order book topped $3.40 billion, according to a document from one of the banks arranging the debt sale.

