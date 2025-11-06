UAE sets regional benchmark in ESG integration, new report reveals

The UAE is emerging as the undisputed leader in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) integration across the Middle East and North Africa, a new study released on Thursday showed.

As the country accelerates its journey toward Net Zero 2050 and the “We the UAE 2031” vision, businesses are increasingly embedding sustainability into their core operations—moving beyond compliance to deliver measurable impact.

The MENA ESG Report 2025 reveals that 60% of UAE enterprises now address all three ESG pillars—environmental, social, and governance—equally. This marks a significant shift in corporate behavior, aligning closely with national sustainability goals and reinforcing the UAE’s role as a regional trendsetter. The report also highlights that 71% of UAE companies actively engage employees in ESG initiatives, while 67% support volunteering programs that contribute to broader corporate sustainability objectives.

The report was published by Cicero & Bernay (C&B), a Dubai-based communications advisory with a presence in 35 countries. Now in its fifth edition, the study draws insights from 361 senior executives across nine MENA countries. C&B’s analysis tracks the evolution of ESG from sporadic CSR efforts to a strategic framework for long-term value creation, stakeholder engagement, and risk mitigation.

“What stands out in this year’s report is how companies are linking ESG to tangible business outcomes,” said Ahmad Itani, Founder and CEO of C&B. “It’s proof of real momentum, and that’s a positive sign for the region.”

Among the report’s key findings is the growing recognition of ESG as a driver of brand value. Nearly three-quarters of executives surveyed said ESG directly influences their brand’s reputation, signaling a shift from viewing sustainability as a moral obligation to seeing it as a competitive advantage. Looking ahead, 83% of respondents expect their ESG strategies to prioritize the social pillar, reflecting rising stakeholder demand for evidence-based action.

Despite these advances, the report notes that communication around ESG remains inconsistent. Only 32% of executives said their organizations provide structured updates on ESG progress, underscoring the need for clearer messaging as more stakeholders become involved.

Tariq Al Sharabi, Managing Director of C&B, emphasized the importance of the report in guiding future strategy: “This report is designed to help business leaders, communicators, and policymakers uncover meaningful insights and ask sharper questions. For us, it’s about offering clarity and supporting a more connected and confident ESG ecosystem across the Middle East and North Africa.”