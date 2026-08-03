UAE sees rising demand for people-centric leadership networks

Dubai’s growing emphasis on leadership development, workplace wellbeing and talent retention is creating opportunities for a new generation of consulting businesses that blend organisational strategy with human development. Industry leaders say companies are increasingly seeking integrated approaches that address leadership, culture and employee engagement together, rather than as separate disciplines.

Against this backdrop, Dr. Sonakshi Ruhela has launched You Matter Consultancy Services in Dubai, positioning the venture at the intersection of management consulting, executive coaching, mentoring and research. The company was officially introduced at an event at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai on July 31, attended by business executives, government representatives, educators, healthcare professionals and HR leaders.

The launch reflects what many experts describe as a broader shift in corporate priorities. As organisations navigate rapid technological change, evolving workforce expectations and intensifying competition for talent, leadership development is increasingly being viewed as a strategic business investment rather than a standalone HR function.

One of the centrepieces of the event was an interactive leadership dialogue featuring members of the consultancy’s advisory board, including former ADNOC leadership executive Andrew Stotter-Brooks, Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East and Africa at Marriott International, and other leadership and psychology specialists. The discussions focused on leadership challenges, organisational growth and developing people-focused workplaces.

The company says it aims to provide an integrated consulting model that serves individuals, families, organisations and institutions through a combination of consulting, coaching, mentoring, leadership development and research.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Ruhela highlighted the need for a more holistic approach to organisational challenges. “People rarely need just one solution. A leadership challenge is never only about leadership, and a business challenge is rarely just about business,” she said. “At You Matter, we have created an integrated ecosystem where consulting, coaching, mentoring, research, and human development come together under one roof.”

A notable aspect of the launch was the introduction of the You Matter Community, described by the company as an inclusive leadership network bringing together entrepreneurs, executives, professionals, educators, students and other stakeholders. The organisation said the community attracted more than 200 founding members within its first weekend, indicating demand for platforms focused on networking, learning and collaboration.

For the UAE’s business community, the emergence of such initiatives underscores a wider trend: organisations are increasingly recognising that long-term growth depends not only on strategy and technology, but also on investing in people, leadership capabilities and workplace culture.