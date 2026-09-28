UAE, Saudi professionals among world’s most optimistic about AI, says new report

Professionals in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are among the most optimistic in the world about artificial intelligence (AI), despite the concerns being raised around the globe by the CEOs of global tech giants, according to Korn Ferry's Workforce 2026 Global Insights Report.

The survey found that 81 per cent of Saudi professionals and 76 per cent of their UAE counterparts feel excited and positive about how emerging technologies such as AI will change the way they work.

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“Employees in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are among the most optimistic in the world about AI, and that enthusiasm is a real advantage for organisations in the region. But efficiency alone won't deliver growth. Leaders now have the opportunity to rethink how work gets done with AI, the organisations that will be better positioned to grow are those that redesign roles, rethink how work gets done with AI and enable people to see the impact of their work,” said Jonathan Holmes, managing director, Middle East Turkey and Africa, Korn Ferry.

The UAE and Saudi professionals’ confidence stands out against a wave of gloomy predictions from Silicon Valley.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said AI without regulations is “completely irresponsible” and it will be difficult to bring all countries on board regarding AI regulations.

The chief executives of Anthropic and OpenAI said that the race to develop powerful AI systems should slow down.

The findings come from Korn Ferry’s annual survey of more than 16,000 professionals across 11 global markets, spanning all organisational levels from individual contributors to CEOs. It included 500 respondents each in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The upbeat mood in the Gulf contrasts with the alarm sounded by some of the world’s most prominent technology leaders.

Efficiency up, but so is the workload

Workers in both countries say AI is making them more efficient. In Saudi Arabia, 78 per cent report a gain, as do 68 per cent in the UAE, against a global average of 63 per cent.

But efficiency has not translated into greater impact. Some 58 per cent of Saudi respondents and 50 per cent of those in the UAE say they are too busy to deliver meaningful results, compared with 45 per cent globally.

AI is also adding to workloads. Some 64 per cent of professionals in Saudi Arabia and 59 per cent in the UAE say AI tools have increased the number of tasks expected of them, against 52 per cent worldwide.

As a result, 56 per cent in Saudi Arabia and 53 per cent in the UAE say they feel stretched beyond their capabilities at work. The global figure is 44 per cent.

Interestingly, a survey released by Robert Walters in August, found that nearly eight in 10 professionals in the UAE say their roles have expanded beyond their original remit over the past year, as companies adapt to changing business needs and employees increasingly use artificial intelligence tools to take on broader responsibilities..

The recruitment firm said 79 per cent of UAE professionals reported that their roles had unofficially expanded, while 49 per cent are working longer hours and 25 per cent are delegating additional tasks where possible. Only 17 per cent said they had discussed the increase in workload with their managers.