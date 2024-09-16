UAE, Saudi hotels are reinventing luxury for modern travellers

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 10:00 AM

Hotel lobbies are buzzing with activity, virtual concierges are lighting up, and bespoke itineraries are being crafted at lightning speed. Across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, hotels are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to meet the demands of a new wave of travellers – ones who are tech-savvy, sustainability-focused, and hungry for authentic experiences.

Forget the one-size-fits-all approach. Today’s travellers want more than just luxury — they want personalisation, experiences tailored to their lifestyle and preferences. Whether it’s selecting their preferred pillow type before they even check in or curating a meal plan that fits their dietary needs, hotels are stepping up with hyper-personalised services.

“The hotel industry, as we once knew it, is dead, but it has evolved into a customer experience industry. Providing extraordinary customer experience is no longer a luxury but it is essential. Today, luxury goes beyond grand lobbies, expansive receptions, and state-of-the-art rooms. It is about ensuring every detail reflects the guest’s unique personality,” says JS Anand, CEO of Leva Hotels. “AI and data now allow us to anticipate guest preferences even before they arrive. It’s no longer just about comfort—it’s about crafting an unforgettable experience.”

Technology in luxury

Voice-activated room controls, smart lighting, and augmented reality tours are fast becoming standard features in upscale hotels. Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are offering guests a chance to explore hotel spaces and local attractions before they book, adding an extra layer of excitement to the planning process. Digital concierges powered by QR codes are transforming the way guests interact with their surroundings, bringing convenience to their fingertips. “Technology allows us to anticipate needs like never before,” Anand adds. “Guests can personalise everything from room temperature to the scent in their suite. It’s about bringing comfort and innovation together in a seamless way.”

Sustainability in every detail

But tech isn’t the only thing that matters. Sustainability has also taken center stage, with travelers now expecting eco-friendly options even in the most luxurious settings. Hotels in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are increasingly turning to renewable energy, waste reduction strategies, and farm-to-table dining to meet the expectations of environmentally conscious guests. “At Leva, we’ve seen a real shift in how our guests value sustainability,” explains Anand. “From energy-efficient designs to sourcing local produce, we’re working to ensure that every aspect of the stay reflects a commitment to the environment.”

Whether it’s water conservation or reducing carbon footprints, luxury no longer means excess – it means thoughtful, sustainable design that resonates with travelers who care about their impact. Blending culture with comfort Cultural immersion has become another key focus for hotels across the region. From traditional architecture to locally inspired art pieces, luxury hotels are finding creative ways to celebrate local heritage while offering top-tier comfort. Guests are no longer satisfied with just seeing the sights – they want to taste, touch, and experience the culture firsthand. “Bringing local culture into our properties adds depth to the experience,” Anand says. “Whether it’s cooking classes with local chefs or guided tours with experts, we want our guests to feel connected to the region.” More than just a stay Luxury travel has evolved far beyond five-star meals and plush suites. Fitness enthusiasts can now access high-end gyms, rooftop yoga sessions, and personalised training programmes, while food lovers can indulge in curated menus that blend international flavours with local ingredients, all while dining in some of the world’s most innovative settings. From underwater dining rooms to rooftop bars with panoramic city views, hotels in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are creating experiences that linger long after checkout. And with the region fast becoming a global hub for luxury tourism, this reinvention is only just beginning. “Travellers today are looking for something unique and personal,” says Anand. “It’s about giving them an experience beyond the ordinary.”

As the boundaries of luxury continue to expand, hotels in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are redefining what it means to travel, offering experiences that blend the comfort of the familiar with the thrill of the unexpected