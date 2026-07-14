UAE-Saudi flights: Abha Airport attack triggers flight cancellations

Flights to Saudi city Abha from the UAE and other regional cities have been cancelled after the Houthi attack late on Monday.

According to Flightradar24 data, multiple flights were cancelled on Monday evening and some were cancelled on Tuesday as well due to the renewed regional conflict involving Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

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Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia's flights from Abha to Riyadh and Jeddah were cancelled, while budget carrier flynas' flights to Jeddah were also cancelled on Tuesday morning. Some of the flights scheduled to arrive in Abha on Tuesday morning were also cancelled from the kingdom's other cities, including flynas' flight from Jeddah, and Saudia's Jeddah and Riyadh flights on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Dubai Airports data showed two flydubai flights scheduled to depart from Dubai International Airport's Terminal 2 to Saudi city Abha at 10.25 and 16.05 on Tuesday, July 14, have been cancelled.

Yemen’s Houthis targeted Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia on Monday, hours after airstrikes on Sanaa airport.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting Abha International Airport, using a number of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles," Yahya Saree, spokesman of Houthi military, said in a video statement.

Saree in his statement warned airlines against flying into Saudi airspace “until the blockade on Sanaa International Airport is lifted.”

Tensions had been rising for days, after the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia earlier this month of attacking an Iranian plane that landed in Sanaa and took off carrying the delegation.

The rebels had threatened at the time to hit Saudi airports and vital assets should Riyadh violate its airspace or attempt to attack it.