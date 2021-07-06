UAE, Saudi Arabia to boost Mena digital economy to $100b by 2023
The study found that the UAE and Saudi Arabia will continue to be the pillar of the digital economy in Mena.
The size of the consumer digital economy in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) Mena region is estimated to more than double from around $40-45 billion (Dh147-165 billion) in 2020 to $100 billion (Dh367 billion) by 2023, according to a new report released by consulting firm RedSeer.
The study found that the UAE and Saudi Arabia will continue to be the pillar of the digital economy in Mena, contributing around 70 per cent of the total digital economy. Today, over 90 per cent of customers in UAE and Saudi Arabia say they bought a retail product online, higher than even some of the more developed markets where digital adoption is around 70 per cent.
The market will see growth both through consumer adoption and a higher frequency of purchases.
“Over the last decade, we have seen significant adoption of online services amongst Mena consumers. More than 60 per cent of consumers are now choosing experiential factors such as service quality, delivery speed and product description in their decision-making. As the digital economy is becoming mainstream, players will have to provide a better experience in addition to discounts to win in the digital economy race,” said Sandeep Ganediwalla, managing partner at RedSeer Consulting.
The study found that the Mena region is seeing one of the most equitable growth in the world. “A strong online omnichannel player ecosystem has successfully gained consumer trust. On the other hand, supportive policies in UAE enable the ecosystem to attract the right talent and retain it,” said the report.
—waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
UAE, Saudi Arabia to boost Mena digital economy...
The study found that the UAE and Saudi Arabia will continue to be the ... READ MORE
-
Energy
WTI oil price hits 2014 peak after Opec+ talks...
Some Opec+ sources said there would be no oil output increase in... READ MORE
-
Business
74% customers buy motor insurance online, says...
Nearly 68 per cent of the surveyed respondents consider claim... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai: Highest property deals in 8 years recorded ...
The eight-year high monthly property sales transactions were 44.33... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Enjoy quarantine-free travel this Eid
Residents will have to carry a negative PCR certificate and e-visa. READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
'UAE 50' number plate set to fetch record price
The special plate was first released in January 1955 by Bristol... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: 638 taxis now feature names of drivers....
These taxis are being driven by hero cab drivers, who kept the city... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE's daily Covid cases drop below 1,800 for a...
Daily infections dropped to less than 1,600 for the third consecutive ... READ MORE
News
UAE consultancy hiring for jobs in Canada
5 July 2021
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
5 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
4 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program