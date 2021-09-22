UAE: Sarah Al Amiri visits Halcon, a firm that helps elevate defence industry
Halcon contributes to the UAE's drive towards a smart industrial sector powered by advanced technologies
Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology, made a high-level visit to Halcon facilities at Tawazun Industrial Park in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by a delegation of senior officials from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).
ALSO READ:
Operation 300bn: New UAE industrial strategy launched
Automation, vertical farming key to resilient regional food supply chain
UAE’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Network to provide a platform for latest digital trends
During Al Amiri's tour of the facility, Halcon detailed how the company is helping secure a digital future through investments and its focus on operational excellence. It highlighted the organisational gains achieved to date and those projected for the future.
"It is exciting to see UAE-based companies like Halcon driving the country towards a smart industrial sector powered by advanced technologies," Al Amiri said.
"The integration of the Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions into our value and supply chains is critical to fostering a knowledge- and innovation-based economy, which will shape the next 50 years of the Emirates as we continue to cultivate a culture of innovation."
She added: "We recently announced the Fourth Industrial Revolution Programme, Industry 4.0, which aims to increase industrial production by 30 per cent, and industrial contribution to the local economy by Dh25 billion, by 2031. These objectives are only achievable through joint efforts between MoIAT and its partners in the public and private sectors."
Al Amiri said Halcon’s efforts help elevate the cutting-edge capabilities of the UAE’s defence industry.
Halcon is a leading precision guided system and munitions manufacturer utilising cutting-edge digital transformation tools to streamline its business processes and gain complete visibility and transparency across its operations. Halcon’s digital platform provides real-time decision-making from the back office to the shop floor, making the company’s manufacturing facilities among the most advanced in the country, in line with the objectives of Operation 300bn.
-
Business
Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic unveil...
Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card and Emirates Islamic Expo... READ MORE
-
Business
Majority of UAE businesses don’t strictly...
The survey also revealed that only 24 per cent of the businesses are... READ MORE
-
Business
India, UAE to start talks for trade pact on...
The UAE is also India’s second-largest export destination after ... READ MORE
-
Corporate
Transguard Group reveals upskilling of more than...
Transguard Group has revealed that four years after launching its... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh65-billion housing...
The Dubai Ruler will personally supervise implementation of the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Safari Park’s new season to begin on...
For the first time, the wildlife park will offer a behind the-scenes... READ MORE
-
Business
iPad mini wants to take center stage
The iPad mini is available from Dh2,129 from September 24. READ MORE
-
World
‘Historic night’ as Somalia screens...
Organisers hope for high turnout, patrons go through multiple... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Masks not mandatory in some public places
22 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Masks not needed in these 6 places
22 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Indian actor Ishwari Deshpande dies in a car accident
22 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian housewife wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle
22 September 2021
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi to pay all your bills with new Dh500k bonanza
22 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline