UAE: Sarah Al Amiri visits Halcon, a firm that helps elevate defence industry

Halcon contributes to the UAE's drive towards a smart industrial sector powered by advanced technologies

Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology, made a high-level visit to Halcon facilities at Tawazun Industrial Park in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by a delegation of senior officials from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).

ALSO READ:

Operation 300bn: New UAE industrial strategy launched

Automation, vertical farming key to resilient regional food supply chain

UAE’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Network to provide a platform for latest digital trends

During Al Amiri's tour of the facility, Halcon detailed how the company is helping secure a digital future through investments and its focus on operational excellence. It highlighted the organisational gains achieved to date and those projected for the future.

"It is exciting to see UAE-based companies like Halcon driving the country towards a smart industrial sector powered by advanced technologies," Al Amiri said.

"The integration of the Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions into our value and supply chains is critical to fostering a knowledge- and innovation-based economy, which will shape the next 50 years of the Emirates as we continue to cultivate a culture of innovation."

She added: "We recently announced the Fourth Industrial Revolution Programme, Industry 4.0, which aims to increase industrial production by 30 per cent, and industrial contribution to the local economy by Dh25 billion, by 2031. These objectives are only achievable through joint efforts between MoIAT and its partners in the public and private sectors."

Al Amiri said Halcon’s efforts help elevate the cutting-edge capabilities of the UAE’s defence industry.

Halcon is a leading precision guided system and munitions manufacturer utilising cutting-edge digital transformation tools to streamline its business processes and gain complete visibility and transparency across its operations. Halcon’s digital platform provides real-time decision-making from the back office to the shop floor, making the company’s manufacturing facilities among the most advanced in the country, in line with the objectives of Operation 300bn.