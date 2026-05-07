UAE: Rox to set up production facility for 300,000 vehicles in Abu Dhabi

Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad Group) has signed a lease agreement with Rox, which aims to annually produce 300,000 vehicles by 2030.

The 10,000-square-metre facility will be located in Kezad Logistics Park in Musaffah.

The advanced AI manufacturing centre is set to begin operations in the second half of 2026, and it is expected to contribute up to 10 per cent to the UAE’s Operation 300Bn initiative. Once operational, it will support vehicle production and exports across the Middle East and global markets through scalable, intelligent manufacturing capabilities.

The agreement aligns with broader industrial growth trends in Abu Dhabi, where strong foreign direct investment inflows and rising non-oil trade continue to drive demand for industrial land, manufacturing capacity and infrastructure. The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade reached Dh3.8 trillion in 2025, underscoring the scale and momentum of economic diversification efforts.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO of Economic Cities & Free Zones at AD Ports Group, said the agreement reflects Kezad’s continued role in enabling industrial growth by attracting high-quality investments into Abu Dhabi.

“Through our agreement, we are bringing advanced manufacturing capabilities to Abu Dhabi and helping position the UAE as a globally connected manufacturing and export hub, supporting a broader supply chain around our manufacturing footprint, regional expansion, and the UAE’s long-term industrial ecosystem,” said Jarvis, founder and CEO of Rox.

“Abu Dhabi is building one of the world’s most competitive and future-ready industrial ecosystems, where strategic investments are rapidly translated into scaled manufacturing capability and global market access. The establishment of Rox’s facility in Kezad, facilitated by Adio, deepens the foundations of this growing ecosystem. More specifically, it reinforces the emirate’s role as a destination of choice for advanced industry, underpinned by world-class infrastructure and market connectivity,” said Mohammad Al Kamali, chief trade and industry officer at Abu Dhabi Investment Office (Adio).

“As Abu Dhabi accelerates industrial growth, it is not only strengthening supply chain resilience and local production, but also positioning the emirate at the forefront of global manufacturing and trade transformation,” he added.