UAE: RNG Management Consultancies, Astrazure Legal Services India to ready firms for corporate tax law

The two companies will work together across several areas ahead of the new law that comes into force on June 1 this year

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 11:17 PM

RNG Management Consultancies UAE and Astrazure Legal Services Private Ltd. India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help the companies and businesses in the UAE to make them ready for the upcoming UAE Corporate Tax Law to be implemented from June 1, 2023.

Both the companies will work together across several areas, including UAE Corporate tax law, international taxation, transfer pricing and Value Added Tax (VAT), particularly on tax impact assessments, business structuring, standard operating procedures, IT systems upgrade and tax compliances.

“This collaboration is a pivotal moment for both of us and strong alliances like ours shall enable us to provide enhanced services to our esteemed clients in the UAE particularly in the area of UAE Corporate Tax and VAT,” said CA Harikishan Rankawat, CEO & Partner, RNG Group.

“With the combined capabilities of RNG and Astrazure, customers in UAE will get more cost effective solutions to UAE Corporate Tax and reduce the risk of non-compliance by having proper implementation before the deadline” said CA Chirag Gupta, Partner, RNG Group.

This marks a new era of collaboration, which will use the combined strengths of both the companies. RNG Group along with Media Partner Khaleej Times and Technology Partner Tally Solutions are going to organize a conference at Dusit Thani Hotel in Dubai on February 18, 2023 on the topic of 'UAE Corporate Tax Law and Transfer Pricing' which will be attended by 200 CFOs and CEOs apart from the prominent business personalities.

CA Atul Gupta, Board Member IFAC and XBRL International, Chairman GST Committee at FII and President ICAI (2020-21) and CA Harikishan Rankawat, Partner & CEO RNG Group and Vice Chairman of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (Dubai) Chapter NPIO will be speaking on UAE Corporate Tax Law and Transfer Pricing. Chief Guest of the event Shri K. Kalimuthu - Consul (Economic, Trade & Commerce), Consulate General of India to Dubai will also be present.

Those wishing to know more can contact RNG Group on +971-4-2765667, or visit www.RNGauditors.com to know more about their services.