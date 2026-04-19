UAE retailers cut prices by up to 70% on back-to-school products

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Retailers in the UAE are offering discounts of up to 70 per cent on back-to-school products as educational institutions gear up for the new academic year, as well as the return to in-person learning after nearly 50 days of remote classes.

Retailers also assured consumers that there is no shortage of back-to-school products despite supply chain issues in the wake of the regional conflict.

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As families across the UAE prepare for the return to in-person schooling following an extended period of distance learning, Faisal Khaled Al Nabooda, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Sharjah Coop, said they are witnessing a notable increase in purchasing.

He noted that Sharjah Cooperative has launched a back-to-school campaign featuring discounts of up to 70 per cent on more than 200 items, aiming to support families and provide value during this seasonal period.

“Children are clearly excited to return to their schools, and families share that enthusiasm. At the same time, we are observing increased purchasing activity as households prepare for the new academic term,” added Al Nabooda.

He added that there is a noticeable trend towards bulk purchasing, particularly of multipack items and essential goods.

Al Nabooda said that while back-to-school promotions typically drive strong sales in stationery and related categories, this year growth is expected to be relatively moderate, as many families remained in the country during the summer and may have already completed their purchases.

The UAE’s Ministry of Education has announced the resumption of in-person classes from April 20 after they were suspended when the regional conflict broke out on February 28.

Sufficient supply

Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO and Group Director of Al Maya Group, assured that all shops are stocked with back-to-school items and there is no shortage of products at Al Maya Supermarkets and Borders.

“We are offering a comprehensive range of essentials to support every learning journey. We remain committed to creating an engaging and inspiring environment that makes back-to-school preparation both seamless and enjoyable,” said Vachani.

He added that Borders is also offering a comprehensive range of essentials to support every learning journey.

“From books and stationery to educational resources, our stores are thoughtfully curated to meet the evolving needs of today’s students. We remain committed to creating an engaging and inspiring environment that makes back-to-school preparation both seamless and enjoyable,” he added.

Lulu Hypermarket said there was good demand for back-to-school items, including lunch boxes, water bottles and other accessories, reflecting the excitement of returning to classroom learning.

Retailers have quickly aligned with this seasonal surge, rolling out targeted in-store displays and promotions. Leading retailer Lulu said it has curated dedicated sections featuring school essentials, offering a wide range of affordable products to simplify back-to-school preparations.

Through its global sourcing network, Lulu said it continues to ensure a wide variety of school essentials across its shelves.

It is also rolling out exclusive in-store and online offers, including complimentary lunch boxes with select purchases, alongside special bank promotions.