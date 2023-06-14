UAE restaurant chain seeks to cash in on vibrant F&B scene

WOK BOYs opens new outlet in Dubai

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 3:25 PM

Reports suggest that the food industry in the UAE is expected to witness a 7 per cent year on year growth with food trading, food trucks, cloud kitchens, catering companies and franchises holding a dominant position.

A flourishing market for F&B brands, a report from Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) stated that the city is home to 13,000 cafes and restaurants and this is going to only grow further with more concept brands launching in the region. IThe UAE’s foodservice market size is expected to grow from $12,464.63 million in 2023 to $15,757.45 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.80 per cent between 2023 and 2028.

Seeking to cash in on this trend, WOK BOYZ, a street style Asian food concept, opened its newest outlet in Mirdif City Centre.

The restaurant chain claims to set itself apart by offering fully customizable orders to cater to individual preferences. Customers can personalise their meals and witness the theatrics of fired wok cooking as its chefs prepare dishes in traditional woks.

Gaurav Sabharwal, CEO of WOK BOYZ

Gaurav Sabharwal, CEO of WOK BOYZ, said”: Our food reflects the vibrant flavours found in the lively street stalls and markets of Far-East Asia. As we grow, it is crucial to stay true to our brand's foundations and at WOK BOYZ, we will always provide a rapid Asian fusion experience. The new location in Mirdif will stand true to all of these offerings and more.”

WOK BOYZ has ambitious plans for expansion. Following a successful introduction in Ghana last year, the brand is preparing to enter new markets in the second half of 2023.