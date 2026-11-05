UAE residents will soon be able to own a flying car they can drive

UAE residents could soon have the option of owning a flying car that can be driven on roads, parked at home and converted into an aircraft for short flights, as Chinese company Aridge prepares to bring its personal flying vehicle to the market.

Unlike electric air taxis being developed by companies such as Joby Aviation, which are designed to transport passengers commercially, Aridge's Land Aircraft Carrier is aimed at individual consumers. It combines a six-wheeled road vehicle with a detachable electric aircraft that can carry two people.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Tan Wang, Co-Founder and Vice-President of Aridge and General Manager of XPENG Design, explained how the two modules work together, the technology behind the system and what prospective buyers in the UAE need to know before it becomes commercially available.

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How does the flying car work?

The Land Aircraft Carrier consists of two separate modules: a road vehicle that transports the aircraft and a two-seat electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft housed inside its rear compartment.

Owners can drive the vehicle to a designated flying area before deploying the aircraft. The separation and reconnection process is automated, requiring what Wang described as a one-touch operation.

"We use at least seven systems and more than 1,000 parts to build a mechanism. This mechanism can be reconnected and separated just in one-touch operation," he said.

Once activated, the vehicle opens its rear compartment and releases the aircraft. The flying module is lowered towards the ground, with a specialised air suspension system helping it adjust to different surfaces and ground conditions.

After a flight, the aircraft can be returned to the vehicle through an autonomous docking process. Cameras identify the aircraft and guide the road vehicle towards it, while the suspension adjusts its height to ensure the two modules align correctly.

The vehicle then moves into position and retrieves the aircraft into its rear compartment. Wang said the reconnection process takes around four to five minutes.

Who can buy it?

Unlike air taxis, which are primarily designed for commercial passenger services, Aridge is targeting individual consumers who want to own and operate their own aircraft.

Rather than requiring owners to rent hangar space or keep an aircraft at an airport, the Land Aircraft Carrier allows the flying module to be stored inside the road vehicle. Owners can then park the vehicle in their own parking space, subject to applicable parking and vehicle requirements.

The company has received around 7,000 pre-orders globally, Wang said, adding that approximately 600 were from the GCC market.

What licences and permits will residents need?

Owning the vehicle does not automatically mean owners will be able to take off and fly whenever they want. The aircraft must first receive the necessary aviation approvals, while the rules governing individual operators and flight locations in the UAE are still being worked out.

Wang said Aridge first needs to secure type certification from China's Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). The company would then seek validation through the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), allowing the aircraft to be recognised for legal operation in the country.

"First, we need to achieve our target from China. We need to have our type certification from the CAAC. After that, we're going to have the VTC. It's already valid from China's type certification, and then we can use the VTC to fly legally here," he said.

Where will owners be allowed to fly?

The aircraft will not necessarily be able to take off from any open space. Its operations will depend on approved flying areas, airspace rules and the infrastructure established by local authorities.

Aridge has signed an agreement with Ras Al Khaimah to establish a regulatory sandbox for testing the technology under the supervision of UAE aviation authorities.

The company is also open to sharing existing infrastructure with other electric aircraft operators, including Skyport’s vertiports that are being built developed for Joby’s air taxi operations.

Wang said this could include vertiports and existing helicopter landing facilities, rather than requiring Aridge to build an entirely separate network.