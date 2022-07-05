UAE residents treating themselves for Eid break

Experts at TikTok have recorded a notable increase in self-care among users this year compared to 2021

Fahad Osman, regional head of Marketing, Global Business Solutions, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa at TikTok - Supplied

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 7:46 PM

Residents across the UAE and the GCC region are eager to treat themselves and their family and friends this Eid break, new research has found.

An Ipsos study of TikTok users in the region found that 72 per cent of respondents are excited for the Eid Al Adha break, and that 59 per cent are choosing to spend more time with their family and friends during Eid. It is also a season for giving – over 70 per cent of users buy gifts during this period, and they plan to purchase 18 per cent more than non-TikTok users, with a special focus on the shopping categories of desserts, clothing, and food and beverage.

Eid is also a time for travel and relaxation, with one in two TikTok users saying that they travelled during Eid Al Fitr 2022, and over 90 per cent of those who travelled opted for staycations.

“Another notable trend was the increase in self-care compared to 2021, with clothes shopping doubling, spa visits increasing by 2.8 times, salon visits increasing by 3.4 times, and home decor shopping increasing by 1.8 times,” said Fahad Osman, regional head of Marketing, Global Business Solutions, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa – TikTok.

The research also indicates that while users value discounts and promotions, finding the right product is more important to them. In terms of shopping motivators, 41 per cent more users were motivated by preparing for guests and visitors during the occasion, compared to 2021, whereas the number of users prioritizing discounts and promotions dropped by 24 per cent.

Osman also noted that user behavior during Eid can vary based on each generation. For example, Generation X were found to be more likely to shop during Eid than any other generation, with 90 per cent of them shopping during the holiday. Additionally, all Gen X respondents who travelled opted for staycations. Gen X were also the most likely to watch Eid content on TikTok, with three out of four saying that they enjoy such content.

The statistics for Millennials (or Generation Y) reflect the importance they place on digital experiences; 43 per cent were found to use grocery delivery apps in preparation of Eid, and 41 per cent use food delivery apps during the holiday. Additionally, 80 per cent of Millennials shop during Eid, and one in two use TikTok to find information during the occasion, the highest figure among all generations.

When it comes to Gen Z, 53 per cent of respondents brought food and beverage during Eid, 39 per cent shopped for home improvement products, and 26 per cent opted to shop online. one in two travelled during Eid, which was higher than planned, and three in five used TikTok for discovery, more than any other generation.

Osman explained that this Eid, brands can use the insights highlighted in the Ipsos report to tap into the power of TikTok and spark new conversations.

“TikTok is the destination for users to share and consume content during Eid in the form of short videos. When scrolling through their ‘For You’ page, users don’t want to be faced with ads; they want content that seamlessly blends into their edutainment time. Therefore, to successfully and impactfully engage with users this Eid, brands must be part of the community, rather than disrupt it,” he said.

Advertisers, he said, are seeing greater results in investing in the Eid moment not only to sell products and services, but also to connect with their audience on an emotional level to foster longer-term brand loyalty with the relevant TikTok communities. “Brands can also opt to explore the wide pool of content creators who have built their own dedicated communities, and can deliver messages in an authentic way. Such collaborations can be very effective, as many brands cannot compete with the storytelling abilities of creators.”

“While keeping Eid values in mind – such as togetherness, compassion and giving – brands should deliver content that is familiar and relatable to their audience in order to build affinity, advocacy and trust,” he said.

