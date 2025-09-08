How UAE residents can subscribe to du’s share sale; price range, process explained

The UAE’s second telecom operator, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) announced over 342.084 million shares sale on Monday, representing 7.5467 per cent of the total issued shares.

The shares are sold by Mamoura Diversified Global Holding (formerly Mubadala Development Company PJSC), which owns 10.0622 per cent in the company.

Du provides mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by fibre and 5G technology, du also offers cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration.

For investors and UAE residents who are keen to invest in du, here is what they need to know and how they can subscribe to the share sale.

How many shares are to be offered for sale? Up to 342,084,084 shares will be sold to the public. Are individual investors allowed to subscribe to a share sale? Yes. They can subscribe under the first tranche. How much time do investors have to subscribe? The subscription period for the retail offer (first Tranche) commenced at 9am on September 8, 2025, and is expected to close on September 12, 2025. What is the price range for the offering? The price range has been set between Dh9.0 to Dh9.9 per share. When will the final prices be announced? The final price will be announced on September 15. What is the minimum application size? The minimum application size for subscribers in the UAE retail offer is Dh5,000, with any additional application to be made in increments of Dh1,000. Is there a minimum allocation? Each subscriber in the UAE retail offer will be guaranteed a minimum allocation of up to 500 shares, provided that the total number of shares allocated pursuant to the minimum guaranteed allocation in the UAE retail offer does not exceed the total number of shares available in the UAE retail offer, and could therefore be lower than 500 shares. When can investors trade their offer shares on DFM? All investors in the offering will be able to trade their shares on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, with settlement for the qualified investor offering on Thursday, September 18. How can investors subscribe to the share sale? Investors and residents can subscribe secondary public offering through Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Al Maryah Community Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Wio Bank. How can investors subscribe to the secondary public offering? Once the subscription period starts, go to ipos.dfm.ae. The link will take you to the DFM Subscription Platform webpage. You can subscribe using the following DFM channels: - DFM App - DFM iVestor App - ipos.dfm.ae To subscribe online, you will need to have the following: - An active DFM Investor Number (NIN). - A DFM iVestor Card which is activated and has sufficient funds or use your bank. - Account funds to subscribe online through the UAE Central Bank payment gateway at htps://www.dfm.ae/ or the DFM app. What is a DFM Investor Number (NIN)? NIN is an identification number issued to the investor by the Dubai CSD at DFM. This is required for an investor to hold shares that are traded on DFM, including subscribing to an offering taking place on DFM. How to apply for a DFM Investor Number (NIN)? The channels to apply for a DFM Investor Number are: DFM App: For individual investors only (legal guardians can also apply for their minors below age 18). - eServices at www.dfm.ae: For companies only. - Dubai CSD Desk at DFM Trading Floor: For all types of investors (Timings: Mon-Fri 8:00 am – 4:00 pm). - Licensed Brokerage Firms at DFM: For all types of investors, click here to view a list of DFM brokerage firms. What is the DFM iVestor Card? The DFM iVestor Card is a pre-paid card allowing you to receive cash dividends electronically, and it enables you to subscribe to IPOs, secondary public offerings, or rights issues using the online DFM Subscription Platform with the card.