UAE residents save more during regional conflict, says National Bonds CEO

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Savings among UAE residents increased in March amid uncertainty following the outbreak of a regional military conflict, according to the CEO of National Bonds.

“During periods of uncertainty, people tend to increase their savings by turning to available safe-haven options. We have observed this pattern over the past 20 years, across multiple cycles of uncertainty – from the 2008 global financial crisis to Covid-19, and now the current situation,” said Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds, in an interview with Khaleej Times.

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“What we consistently see is that people save more when they feel uncertain or concerned about their financial resilience,” he added.

Al Ali noted that the company’s portfolio grew by four per cent in the first quarter of 2026.

The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, targeting its military and senior leadership. The conflict lasted 39 days before a two-week ceasefire was agreed, though talks later collapsed. The situation has weighed on regional economies.

National Bonds, a Sharia-compliant savings and investment company, offers UAE nationals, residents and non-residents opportunities to build financial security and invest in programmes that provide competitive returns with relatively low risk. It also promotes disciplined savings habits.

The company said the number of regular savers rose by 37 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024, with total bondholders surpassing one million for the first time.

In 2025, bondholder funds exceeded Dh18 billion, marking a 14 per cent year-on-year increase. Returns of up to 4.45 per cent were distributed to savers during the year.

Al Ali attributed the rise in savings partly to growing financial awareness.

“During times of uncertainty and geopolitical tension, people naturally seek safe havens for their assets and investments,” he said.

He advised UAE residents to start small but remain consistent in their savings.

“Don’t be held back by the perception that you don’t have enough money. Stick to a disciplined plan and think long term. Life events - such as education, marriage, and home ownership - require adequate financial preparation,” he said.