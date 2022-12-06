UAE residents can take a free stock market course
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
Learn how to trade and invest from the most experienced traders around the world with Leadcapital Corp Ltd's newly launched initiative. With a three-hour video training, Wallace and Kaub reveal all the secrets they have learned over the years. The trading course is free, and you can register online.
Enjoy learning
In order to make learning more enjoyable, Wallace and Kaub designed courses that combine entertainment with education. In this course, participants will learn how to invest, manage investment risk, understand investor psychology, limit losses, maximize benefits, and avoid novice investor mistakes. Furthermore, participants can practice investing virtual capital using a free stock market simulator. You do not need any prior finance knowledge to take this course.
Registration is easy and free of charge.
Disclaimer: CFD Trading is risky