UAE residents can now top up their monthly income by capitalising on the sizzling real estate market through a new referral programme
The Metropolitan Group is launching a partner programme to offer referral fees for UAE residents who refer clients or friends looking to buy property in the UAE
The Metropolitan Group which includes full-service real estate agencies Metropolitan Premium Properties in Dubai and Metropolitan Capital Real Estate LLC in Abu Dhabi is making it possible for individuals and entities except for real estate agents across the UAE to take advantage of the real estate market with the launch of its new 'Partner Programme', which will enable them to earn supplementary income through referrals.
The new Partner Programme is open to anyone except real estate agents who wants to take advantage of the current real estate market and make additional income through referrals.
"At Metropolitan we wanted to build an inclusive incentivisation programme that would help us generate leads and allow UAE residents to make money by introducing contacts interested in purchasing off-plan or secondary market properties," said Katerina Alekseichuk, Corporate Partnerships Director at Metropolitan Group.
"With the rising cost of living and never-ending bills, making some extra income can come in handy as you can earn referral fees of between 25-30 per cent of the agency's commission. The percentages vary depending on what the buyer decides to go for, but as an example, on a Dh6 million sale, a person could earn around Dh36,000. Our partners will also be paid within 14 days once the transaction is processed and received so there is no waiting for several months to collect your earned referral fee," she added.
The Partner Programme will have a dedicated portal in place to manage the entire process. Each transaction can be tracked via a user-friendly interface with utmost transparency from the moment partners enter their clients' details until the final payout.
Interested parties can get in touch with the Metropolitan Group through various communication channels, including registering online via the partnership program page, giving them a call or WhatsApp at +971 52 983 8566 sending an inquiry to the website or Instagram page. After the initial registration process, a Metropolitan agent will be in touch within 24 hours.
The Metropolitan Group has a team of experienced agents with an impressive portfolio of properties across the UAE, local market expertise and established local and international market relationships. Last year, the Group closed out a record-breaking year reaching sales of Dh11 billion - a 130 per cent increase compared to 2021.
For more information about Metropolitan Group's referral programme, please visit their website or contact them via email at admin.partners@mpd.ae.