UAE residents can now invest in government-backed sukuk from Dh1,000

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The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday announced its inaugural Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk Programme, which will allow UAE residents and citizens to invest directly in government-backed securities for as little as Dh1,000.

A first of its kind initiative in the UAE, the Shariah-compliant investment instrument will be offered through an IPO-style subscription framework similar to that adopted by the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Nasdaq Dubai.

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Until now, sovereign sukuk have largely been the preserve of institutional investors. The new retail offering changes that, giving individuals a Shariah-compliant, government-backed way to grow savings, with the added option of trading their holdings once listed on Nasdaq Dubai.

The minimum subscription is Dh1,000, making it accessible to a wide range of savers rather than just millionaires.

The ministry has not yet disclosed the profit rate, tenor or exact subscription window, but said full details of the first issuance would be announced within the coming week.

The T-Sukuk is government-backed, meaning it carries the credit weight of the UAE sovereign. The ministry has described the structure as offering potentially risk-free returns within a transparent, well-regulated framework, positioning it as a lower-risk alternative for residents looking to diversify beyond bank deposits, property or equities.

The sukuk will be listed on Nasdaq Dubai, giving investors liquidity and flexibility to exit before the instrument matures if needed, rather than being locked in for the full term.

Investors will be able to apply through partner banks once the subscription window opens. Emirates NBD has been named Lead Receiving Bank, with Emirates Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Ajman Bank and Mashreq Bank acting as Receiving Banks.

Subscriptions are expected to run through these banks' digital platforms and dedicated channels, similar to how retail investors apply for IPOs on the DFM or Nasdaq Dubai. Nasdaq Dubai will handle settlement as the central securities depository.

The ministry said the programme has been launched as part of the UAE's "Year of Family 2026" initiative, framing it as a tool to encourage long-term saving and financial planning among households.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said the move reflects efforts by the ministry and the Central Bank of the UAE to give residents and citizens a more active role in the country's economic growth, while strengthening local capital markets.