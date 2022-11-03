UAE residents can apply for a free course to how to invest in the stock market
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
With Leadcapital Corp Ltd's new initiative, you can learn how to trade and invest from the best traders around the world. In just three hours of video training, Wallace and Kaub will reveal all their secrets. The trading course is free, and you can register online.
Enjoy learning
To make learning enjoyable, Wallace and Kaub created courses that combine entertainment and education. The course will teach participants how to invest, manage investment risk, understand investor psychology, limit losses, maximize benefits, and avoid novice investor mistakes.
Additionally, participants can use a free stock market simulator to practice investing virtual capital. This course does not require any prior knowledge of finance.
Registration is easy and free of charge.
Disclaimer: CFD Trading is risky