UAE reinforces global governance ranking for efficiency, agility

The UAE has further strengthened its reputation as one of the world’s most agile and future-ready governments after securing a place among the world’s top 10 most effective administrations in the 2026 Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI), reinforcing the country’s emergence as a global benchmark for governance, innovation, and institutional efficiency.

The latest ranking reflects the UAE’s sustained push to build a government model centred on speed, adaptability, digital transformation, and long-term strategic planning as the country accelerates efforts to achieve the ambitions of the “We the UAE 2031” vision.

Published annually by the Chandler Institute of Governance, the index evaluates 133 countries across multiple governance pillars including leadership, public services, institutional strength, economic management, legal systems, and market attractiveness.

The UAE maintained its position as the leading Arab nation in governance performance and ranked among the world’s top-performing governments across several key indicators, highlighting the country’s ability to convert policy ambition into measurable economic and social outcomes.

Analysts say the ranking underscores how the UAE has transformed governance into a competitive economic advantage, helping the country attract foreign investment, global talent, multinational companies, and entrepreneurs amid rising geopolitical and economic uncertainty worldwide.

The UAE ranked first globally in government innovation, strategic priority-setting capability, flexibility in implementing plans and strategies, and budget surplus indicators, reflecting the strength of its proactive governance model and fiscal management.

It also secured the second position globally in government services satisfaction, adaptability, and employment indicators, demonstrating the country’s focus on improving quality of life, enhancing labour market competitiveness, and creating a highly responsive public sector.

The country ranked third worldwide in long-term vision and institutional coordination, reinforcing its reputation for integrated policymaking and strategic planning.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi said the UAE’s governance model has evolved beyond traditional administration into a future-focused system capable of anticipating global changes and transforming challenges into growth opportunities.

“The UAE has succeeded in redefining the concept of government work globally through a model based on speed of achievement, efficiency of performance, and constant readiness and flexibility in decision-making and development,” Al Gergawi said.

He said the UAE leadership had built “a government that shapes the future, develops opportunities, anticipates changes, and transforms global challenges into new pathways for growth and development”.

The UAE’s performance comes as the country continues to record strong global competitiveness rankings across digital governance, economic resilience, infrastructure, and public sector innovation.

The country has emerged as one of the world’s fastest adopters of artificial intelligence, smart government services, and paperless administration. Dubai alone has digitised more than 95 per cent of government transactions, while the UAE has aggressively expanded AI integration across healthcare, education, finance, mobility, and judicial services.

The UAE was also ranked among the world’s leading countries in the World Bank’s Government AI Readiness Index and has continued to attract major technology investments as it positions itself as a global digital economy hub.

Economists say governance quality has become increasingly critical in attracting capital and maintaining economic resilience amid rising global fragmentation, supply-chain disruptions, and geopolitical risks.

The UAE economy is projected to grow between 4 and 5 per cent in 2026, supported by strong non-oil sector expansion, tourism growth, rising foreign direct investment, and infrastructure spending. Non-oil sectors now account for more than 75 per cent of the UAE’s GDP, reflecting the success of long-term diversification strategies.

The country also continues to benefit from strong sovereign balance sheets and some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala, which have helped strengthen economic resilience during periods of global volatility.

The Chandler Good Government Index measures governance performance across seven pillars — leadership and foresight, robust laws and policies, strong institutions, financial stewardship, attractive marketplace, global influence and reputation, and helping people rise.

Analysts noted that the UAE’s consistent improvement in governance rankings reflects years of institutional reforms, regulatory modernisation, digital transformation, and investments in human capital.

The country’s governance strategy has also focused heavily on public-private collaboration, innovation ecosystems, and future-oriented policymaking aimed at strengthening competitiveness across sectors ranging from finance and logistics to clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

The latest ranking is expected to further reinforce investor confidence in the UAE at a time when governments worldwide are facing mounting pressure to improve efficiency, fiscal sustainability, and service delivery.

Industry observers say the UAE’s governance model is increasingly viewed internationally as an example of how agile policymaking, technology integration, and long-term planning can drive economic resilience and sustainable growth in an increasingly volatile global environment.