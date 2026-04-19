UAE cracks down on poultry price-fixing group, refers case to prosecution

The UAE’s Ministry of Economy and Tourism has referred a group accused of monopolistic practices in the poultry market to the Federal Public Prosecution for investigation and legal action.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry said the move came after confirming the group’s involvement in exploiting current exceptional circumstances and colluding to fix prices.

It said the case involved manipulation of poultry prices and unjustified increases, in violation of the Competition Law and Consumer Protection Law.

The ministry said such practices harm consumer rights, distort fair competition and undermine market stability. It added that the action forms part of ongoing market monitoring campaigns carried out in cooperation with relevant authorities. These inspections have been intensified recently in response to prevailing circumstances to strengthen oversight and ensure retailers comply with laws and regulations.

Officials stressed that the Competition Law provides the legal framework to combat monopolistic practices and illegal cartels that harm consumers. The law authorises the ministry to investigate anti-competitive behaviour, whether based on complaints or on its own initiative, in coordination with relevant authorities.

Under Article 5 of the Competition Law, agreements between businesses are prohibited if their purpose or effect is to disrupt, restrict or prevent competition. This includes direct or indirect price-fixing arrangements that artificially raise, lower or stabilise prices contrary to normal market forces.

The law also bans collusion involving sales conditions, bids, auctions, tenders and supply offers. It further prohibits agreements to freeze or reduce production, development, distribution, marketing or other economic activity.

Other banned practices include coordinated boycotts of specific businesses, refusal to buy from or sell to them, obstructing their operations, restricting the free flow of goods and services, hoarding products without justification, withholding goods from trade, or creating artificial shortages or surpluses that distort prices.

The ministry said the seriousness of such violations extends beyond breaches of competition and consumer laws because they involve exploitation of exceptional regional circumstances. It warned that such actions could directly affect the UAE’s economic and food security systems, violate principles of economic fairness and undermine efforts to keep markets stable.

9 essential consumer goods

Officials noted that poultry is one of nine essential consumer goods whose prices cannot be raised without prior ministry approval under Cabinet Resolution No. 120 of 2022. The list also includes cooking oil, eggs, dairy products, rice, sugar, legumes, bread and wheat.

The ministry said the UAE has a strong legislative and regulatory framework to address violations, ensure fair pricing and maintain a balanced relationship between traders and consumers. It added that protecting consumer rights and ensuring market stability remain top priorities, and that it will not tolerate exploitative practices affecting citizens or residents.

Authorities said they continuously monitor market activity and analyse essential commodity prices to detect monopolisation or collusion, with penalties including warnings, administrative fines and referrals to prosecutors when necessary.

The public was urged to report violations, shortages, monopolies, fraud or unjustified price increases by calling 8001222 or contacting local authorities.

Between February 28 and April 19, 2026, the ministry and local economic departments conducted around 15,480 inspections nationwide, detecting 312 violations and issuing 1,005 warnings.