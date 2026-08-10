UAE records one of strongest post-pandemic hiring recoveries globally, says report

The UAE achieved one of the strongest post-pandemic hiring recoveries last year, with early data for June 2026 pointing to a return to positive momentum following a period of regional instability earlier this year, as per a LinkedIn report.

LinkedIn's latest data signals encouraging signs of recovery as both hiring activity and inbound talent flows showed improvement for the oncoming months, which sets the UAE up to build on the gains of 2025 as market conditions stabilise.

Last year the UAE recorded one of the strongest hiring recovery rates compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to the report, and was among only a small number of countries globally to sustain hiring activity above 2019 figures throughout the year.

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The UAE Economic Graph Report 2026, now in its sixth edition, is prepared by LinkedIn in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Trade.

The country also ranked first globally in FinTech skills, second in attracting artificial intelligence talent relative to population size, tenth in business skills, and eleventh in personal and behavioural skills. Technology and media, professional services, and manufacturing recorded the highest levels of digital skills penetration.

It also ranked high for net talent migration, a measure of the flow of skilled professionals moving to the UAE relative to those departing.

Hiring growth by sector

Real estate recorded the highest hiring growth rate of any sector compared to 2019 levels, while education, construction, healthcare, administrative and support services, and transport and logistics all sustained hiring above the national average. Professional services remained the largest sector by number of LinkedIn members at 14.5 per cent, followed by manufacturing at 12 per cent and accommodation and hospitality at 9.2 per cent.

Key demographics

The report also highlighted the depth of the UAE's digital economy. By job function, operations accounted for the largest share of LinkedIn members in the UAE at 21.4 per cent, followed by sales at 11 per cent and business development at 9.1 per cent.

Millennials and Gen Z make up the bulk of the UAE's workforce, especially across sectors such as accommodation and hospitality, retail, and healthcare.

Meanwhile, women in leadership positions rose from 18.8 per cent in 2015 to 21.9 per cent in 2025. Education led all sectors in the share of women in leadership roles, followed by healthcare and entertainment, as per the report.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi commented that the report’s results confirm the country’s economic policies in building a global business hub.

Talent and competencies are a key pillar in enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy and consolidating the UAE's position as a global hub for trade, investment and innovation,” he said.